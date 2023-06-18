"What the f*** do they think?” - Pierre Gasly wants FIA to ban Carlos Sainz for dangerously impeding him during Q1

Pierre Gasly called for the FIA to ban Carlos Sainz after the Ferrari driver's reckless move in the Canadian Grand Prix qualifying.

Gasly was completing his final lap in Q1 on Saturday, June 17, when he was forced to go off track to avoid crashing into Sainz at the final chicane. This saw the Alpine driver miss out on Q2 and will start Sunday’s race from 17th on the grid.

Gasly, who was twice penalized at the Spanish GP for impeding in qualifying, was furious with the incident. He was quickly on the radio calling for the FIA to take action against Sainz.

“Should be banned for such a thing! I'm coming at 300! What the f*** do they think?!” he said on the radio.

After the race, the Frenchman said what Sainz did was "unacceptable" and "unnecessary.

“I am absolutely gutted and you know, what Carlos did is unacceptable. It was so dangerous, I am coming at 300. Bare minimum is to get out of the line. Impede me, put both of ourselves in extremely dangerous position if I, you know, smash him at that speed, It was completely unnecessary,” Pierre Gasly said.

“That lap would put in P6, even if he impede me by 2, 3 tenths, we'll still be within the top 10. And today it just ruined our qualifying, so I have no words for it,” he added.

“He is probably a bit excited” - Carlos Sainz responds to Pierre Gasly's ban demand

Carlos Sainz has stated that Pierre Gasly was "a bit excited" when calling for the Ferrari driver to be banned. He said that he regularly gets impeded in every race and doesn't go about calling for anyone to get banned.

"He is probably a bit excited. I got impeded seven times and I am not asking for anyone to get banned. I will analyse the incident and see but we were very tight with the flag," he told Viaplay.

"The chequered flag was about to fall and we had to get a lap in. It was one of those situations where it was every man for himself. I got impeded in the same chicane one time, but I am not here shouting," he added.

Sainz was later handed a three-place grid drop for the incident, meaning he will start the race from 11th. He was found guilty by the stewards of impeding Pierre Gasly.

“The driver of Car 55 [Sainz] stated that he was surprised that the driver of Car 22 [Yuki Tsunoda] overtook him into Turn 13 and as a result he accelerated late to start his fast lap,” said the stewards' report.

“The driver of Car 10 [Gasly] stated that the driver of Car 55 could have and should have gone earlier. Telemetry showed a significant speed differential between Cars 55 and 10. Although the overtaking move by Car 22 took the driver of Car 55 by surprise, it is our determination that the driver of Car 55 was predominantly to blame and [that he] unnecessarily impeded Car 10,” it further stated.

Carlos Sainz will start from 11th place in the race on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes