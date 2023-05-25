What is the F1 schedule this weekend for the 2023 Monaco GP?

F1 will be heading to the streets of Monte Carlo this weekend for the long-awaited 2023 Monaco Grand Prix. This weekend will be even more exciting for fans as there has been no racing action in weeks due to the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP because of the flooding situation in Imola.

The race weekend will be standard as, unlike Azerbaijan, the Monaco GP does not include a Sprint event. There will be three practice sessions, followed by qualifying, and signing off with the primary race on Sunday. Here is the entire F1-weekend schedule for the Monaco Grand Prix (All timings are official track timings in CEST):

26th May (Friday)

Free Practice 1 - 13:30 - 14:30

Free Practice 2 - 17:00 - 18:00

27th May (Saturday)

Free Practice 3 - 12:30 - 13:30

Qualifying - 16:00 - 17:00

28th May (Sunday)

Race - 15:00 - 17:00

While the Circuit de Monaco usually does not witness too many overtakes, team strategies will play an extremely crucial role on the challenging track. A powerful overcut is possible in Monaco, which could lead teams to make some interesting decisions.

The possibility of a safety car must be accounted for by all teams during the Monaco GP. Ferrari's strategic mistakes cost Charles Leclerc the win in Monaco last year, as he ended up with a P4 finish.

Things to look out for at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix in 2023

Like the 2022 season, the streets of Monaco are expected to be drenched in rain this year, which would make it the first wet race of the ongoing F1 season. Pirelli previously announced that it will provide teams with both the dry and wet compounds for the race and C3 to C5 compound, with C5 being the softest.

The chances of rain are quite high (88%) on Saturday and Sunday, when practice 3, qualifying, and the main race are scheduled.

Red Bull will enter the race with a 100% win record this season, however, Fernando Alonso will be hoping for his 33rd victory and his first one since 2013. Aston Martin has been very fast this season, and with his exquisite defensive skills, Alonso might be able to grab the pole and the win.

Mercedes, on the other hand, will be bringing in their new upgrades, which are expected to provide a major boost to their performance. It will be interesting to see the current top three teams fare at the Monaco GP, the slowest race of the season.

