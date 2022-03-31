What does an F1 steering wheel show?

During a race, an F1 driver has to negotiate high-speed corners and epic wheel-to-wheel battles while making sense of an overcomplicated steering wheel. While many are aware that these drivers have a lot of options on their steering wheels, what exactly does an F1 steering wheel show?

Picture this: you are heading into a fast left-hander in a car capable of producing more than 5 lateral G's – all the while having to fiddle with a steering wheel full of complicated abbreviations and buttons. Scary, right? It is then no wonder that drivers of this caliber are indeed a rare breed.

To put it simply, the steering wheel is the main operating center for drivers as it is extremely dangerous to take their hands off it at those high speeds. Drivers can change values such as brake bias and on-throttle differential, among several others right from their steering wheel.

The Twitter handle @DrivenByData_ recently posted an image describing the steering wheel used by Ferrari drivers. It also described how the MODE PSH functions, writing:

As they prepare to open a lap in practice/qualifying, drivers are asked, typically in the final corner, to select MODE PSH, giving them the described layout for the duration of the coming lap. The display mode is set using the centermost rotary on the steering wheel, where the 6 o’clock position (Ferrari horse rotated 180°), denotes MODE PSH while 12 o’clock is MODE RACE, typically selected just as the driver lines up in his grid box prior to the start of the race.

The MODE selector dial on the Ferrari steering wheel (Image credits: Twitter/@DrivenByData_)

A typical steering wheel shows the current speed the car is maintaining, the lap time of the most recent lap, the lap time delta to a reference lap, the gear the car is in, the battery percentage for the hybrid system, and tire temperature deltas. The data shown varies from team to team as each team has its own user interface, helping the driver customize their choice of menus as they please.

F1 drivers want to be actively involved in taking key sporting decisions, including where to race

Drivers want to be actively involved in taking key sporting decisions, including where the sport races, as per a report from Sky Sports News. Drivers had a long meeting ahead of the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after bombs were dropped just five miles away.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Formula 1 drivers want to be more integrated into strategic discussions and have more input on where the sport races in the future. BREAKING: Formula 1 drivers want to be more integrated into strategic discussions and have more input on where the sport races in the future. 🏁https://t.co/Qwupg020hl

As the face of the sport, drivers feel they should be given a more serious role in the decision-making that goes behind the FIA's decision to race in a specific country. Countries like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain actively suffer from humanitarian crises, making driver opinions very important.

A Sky Sports News reporter elaborated on the matter, saying:

“The drivers want to be more integrated and have more of an input into some of the key decisions they are making within the sport. They want inputs on matters including on where F1 goes to race in the future. The justification for the drivers wanting more input is that they are the face of the sport these days than they were five to ten years ago because F1 has much more embraced social media and digital platforms.”

While the FIA's next step is uncertain, it is clear that drivers will soon be given a more pivotal decision-making role as the sport grows in the eyes of the general public.

