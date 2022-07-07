Austrian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 is off to Austria for the 11th round of the 2022 season at the Red Bull Ring nestled in the Styrian mountains in Austria, which will also feature the second Sprint race of the campaign. The race weekend promises to be a memorable occasion for Red Bull on their home circuit for more than one reason.

The team from Milton Keynes comes into the weekend leading both the World Drivers' as well as the World Constructors' Championship standings. Reports also indicate that Red Bull will finalize their impending partnership with Porsche for 2026 and beyond at the race.

Ferrari are hot on Red Bull's heels and will be buoyed by their win at the 2022 F1 British GP as they try to catch Christian Horner's charges. Mercedes are also looking to build on Lewis Hamilton's P3 finish at Silverstone with a strong performance in Austria.

As teams scramble to get their affairs in order before the start of another hectic weekend, they will need to be on the lookout for the elements and how they can influence the outcome. With that in mind, let's take a look at what sort of weather one can expect at the 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Austrian Grand Prix weekend (July 8- July 10)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Spielberg and the nearby Styrian mountains in Austria for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, July 8 – FP1 and Sprint Qualifying weather

Conditions: Partly sunny and pleasant, with a very high UV index of 9 with NNW winds blowing at 15km/h and no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 20°C | 60.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 11°C | 55.4°F

Chance of rain: 25%

Saturday, July 9 – FP2 and Sprint Race weather

Conditions: Pleasant with clouds and sunshine, with a very high UV index of 9 and NNW winds blowing at 11 km/h with no probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 23°C | 69.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 12°C | 50°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Sunday, July 10 – Feature Race weather

Conditions: Times of sun and clouds with a 25% chance of thunderstorms in spots with a very high UV index of 9 and NW winds blowing at 13km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 22°C | 73.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 10°C | 57.2°F

Chance of rain: 41%

"A variety of different potential strategies possible" - Pirelli bringing their softest tires for 2022 F1 Austrian GP weekend

Pirelli has gone back to the softer side of their tire compounds for the 2022 F1 Austrian GP this weekend. The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C3 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

In his pre-race debrief, Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola has claimed that this will allow teams to explore a variety of different strategy options. The Italian wrote:

“The asphalt at the Red Bull Ring offers reasonably low grip on a low-severity circuit, which makes it possible to bring the softest tyres in the range. This helps us in putting the focus on entertainment, at a venue that has often delivered exciting races in the past, thanks to a busy and compact lap that’s essentially a series of short corners. Traction and especially braking are key here: with a particular risk of lock-ups in some of the tricky downhill braking areas. Maintaining the performance of the rear tyres throughout the lap is also vital to ensure adequate traction. Our tyre nomination makes a variety of different potential strategies possible.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far