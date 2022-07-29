Hungarian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 is off to the Hungaroring for what will be the final round of racing before the 2022 season takes a three-week summer break.

Going into the 2022 F1 Hungarian GP, only one man has dominated the headlines. Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has confirmed his plans to retire at the end of the season. The German now has 10 races left in the sport of which he has become a bonafide legend.

Aside from the German's departure, it is business as usual with Red Bull ruling the roost amid reports of a possible deal with Porsche being close to completion.

Ferrari are targeting a one-two after a dismal showing considering their pace at the 2022 F1 French GP. Mercedes are hoping to build on their double podium finish at Le Castellet but know that things could get tricky for them at the Hungaroring.

Alpine, who have climbed to fourth in the Constructors' Championship standings, will hope to distance themselves from the cashing pack heading into F1's three-week hiatus.

Last year's Hungarian GP served up a memorable spectacle, most famously Esteban Ocon's maiden win in the sport, but it would not have been possible without the elements playing a role. Could the weather determine the fate of yet another race at the Hungaroring?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix weekend (July 29 - July 31)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in and around the city of Mogyoród in the Pest County in Central Hungary for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, July 29 – FP1 and FP 2 weather

Conditions: Variable cloudiness with a 40% thunderstorm in one or two spots; hot with an amber warning for extremely high temperatures, a high max UV index of 7 with SE winds blowing at 13 km/h and wind gusts at 28km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 33°C | 91.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 19°C | 66.2°F

Chance of rain: 40%

Saturday, July 30 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and not as warm, with a couple of showers and a 35% chance of a thunderstorm with a max UV index of 4 moderate and NNW winds blowing at 15km/h and wind gusts at 39 km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 28°C | 82.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Chance of rain: 88%

Sunday, July 31 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and not as warm, with zero probability of a thunderstorm and a max UV index of 4 moderate with NW winds blowing at 24 km/h and wind gusts at 65km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 15°C | 59°F

Chance of rain: 25%

Pirelli boss not ruling out chance of surprises at 2022 F1 Hungarian GP

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Hungarian GP.

Unchanged from last week's race in France, the Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

Pirelli boss Mario Isola is hoping for a lot of overtaking at the Hungaroring, a track notoriously famous for bunching up the field together in years past.

In his pre-race debrief, the Italian wrote:

“In the past, the Hungaroring has been known as a place where it’s difficult to overtake. But the new package of cars and tyres this year helps drivers get much closer to each other, which is why we have seen some great races with plenty of overtaking so far this season.

Isola went on to add, saying:

“Hopefully that’s going to be the case at the Hungaroring as well; a tight and twisty track where the cars are often grouped together. Hungary is also known for being very hot, but it’s also rained for the last two years there: so, the moral of the story is never to jump to conclusions! We’ve seen some surprises at the Hungaroring before, and that could be the case even more this year.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far