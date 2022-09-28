Singapore Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 is set to race under the lights of Marina Bay for the first time this decade with the 2022 F1 Singapore GP this weekend. The night race returns to the calendar after a two-year absence owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and could be one to remember for multiple reasons.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen are coming into the weekend with a shot at leaving Marina Bay with the Drivers' World Championship. The Dutchman has dominated proceedings of late and is currently on a five-race winning streak. Given the high-downforce requirements for the street circuit in downtown Singapore, however, a win is anything but a foregone conclusion for the reigning world champion.

Ferrari still harbors slender hopes for Charles Leclerc's shot at the aforementioned Drivers' Championship but even a win may not be enough for the Monegasque this weekend. He will need title rival Max Verstappen to retire to keep his chances alive if at all.

Mercedes could be eyeing a positive weekend for themselves after impressing with their high-downforce setup at Zandvoort earlier this month. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are yet to record a win this season and Singapore could be their best chance to change that statistic in the races that remain.

Alpine will look to consolidate fourth place in the World Constructors' Championship standings. Fernando Alonso returns to Marina Bay, where he won after starting P15 on the grid in 2008, for possibly the last time in a Renault-powered car ahead of his move to Aston Martin next season.

McLaren, on the other hand, will be keen to bridge the gap between them and Alpine as we get closer to the business end of the 2022 campaign. It is imperative that Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo try and get a good result for the Woking-based outfit if they want to remain in the fight for the title of 'best of the rest'.

While all F1 teams and drivers will no doubt be preparing for the extreme effects that come with racing so close to the Equator, they will also need to factor the elements in before hitting the asphalt. So, what sort of conditions can they expect for the 2022 F1 Singapore GP?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend (September 30- October 2)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in Singapore City, Singapore for the upcoming 2022 F1 Singapore Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, September 30 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: A passing morning shower; otherwise, mostly cloudy; a very high UV index of 10 and ESE winds blowing at 11km/h, with wind gusts at 20km/h and a 12% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 32°C | 89.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Chance of rain: 58%

Saturday, October 1 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: A shower in the area in the morning; otherwise mostly cloudy; a moderate UV index of 3 and SE winds blowing at 9 km/h, with wind gusts at 22km/h and a 19% probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 31°C | 87.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Chance of rain: 65%

Sunday, October 2 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Cloudy with widely separated thunderstorms; a high UV index of 6 and N winds blowing at 7km/h, with wind gusts at 24km/h and a 24% probability of thunderstorms.

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 26°C | 78.8°F

Chance of rain: 40%

"It’s almost like a totally new race" - Pirelli F1 boss keen to go racing in Singapore after extended hiatus

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 Singapore GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer has opted to go for the softest rubber in their selection this weekend. They will be bringing the C3 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the race.

Pirelli's Motorsport boss Mario Isola is expecting the 2022 F1 Singapore GP to feel like a new race altogether on the 18-inch tires that were introduced to the sport as part of the regulation overhaul at the start of the season. In his pre-race debrief, the Italian wrote:

“We’ve missed the spectacular night action of Singapore’s streets! With 18-inch tyres that have a completely different compound and structure compared to the ones used three years ago – as well as new asphalt this year – it’s almost like a totally new race.”

Isola emphasized the importance of getting maximum traction in the tires at a track that primarily features slow corners and expects rear tire management to play a key role this weekend. He went on to add:

“Singapore is all about slow corners – all 23 of them – and maximising traction. We’ve got the three softest compounds for maximum speed and grip but looking after the rear tyres in order to ensure the drive needed will be key. With the tendency of the latest cars to understeer, it will be even more important to find the right set-up balance to ensure a strong front end without compromising acceleration at the rear.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

