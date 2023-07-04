What did Fernando Alonso text Lando Norris after the 2023 F1 Austrian GP when stewards penalized 8 other drivers?

Lando Norris mentioned that Fernando Alonso sent him a text after they were promoted up a place when the post-race penalties relating to the track limits of several drivers at the Austrian GP were disclosed.

In a race filled with track limit infringements, both Norris and Alonso avoided getting penalized throughout the race. They were able to make further gains when Carlos Sainz was given a 10-second post-race penalty for several infringements.

While appearing at the launch of McLaren's Chrome Livery, Lando Norris revealed that the Aston Martin driver sent him a text and said to PlanetF1:

“I think Fernando [Alonso] straightaway texted me ‘busted’. And then he told me to read what was happening and who we thought was going to get penalties and so on. So I actually found out as soon as I landed back in the UK, which is a nice thing. The easiest position gain of my life.”

Norris continued:

"I think there was always that anticipation that if I had one [a penalty], Fernando would have got me. So I had to keep pushing. And at the same time, I knew if Carlos made a mistake, then there was a chance that I could get his position."

"I kind of fought as if something might have happened. My engineers were telling me enough about it. It was a pleasant surprise and more points for the whole team which was perfect.”

Lando Norris wary of protesters ahead of the British GP this weekend

The British driver stated that it would be stupid for protesters to run on the track like they did last season at this year's event. Lando Norris said, as per the Guardian:

“Of course, it is a concern because it is a stupid thing to do to put your life in danger with cars driving around. It is also a very selfish thing to do because of the consequences it could have on the person that drives the car."

“Everyone has a right to protest and there are good ways of doing it and worse ways. I just hope people are smart enough not to do it. There are much safer ways to get just as much attention."

Last year, a group of protesters came onto the Wellington Straight on Lap 1 and put everyone in a dangerous position. However, no one was hurt following an incident on Turn 1 involving several drivers.

Poll : 0 votes