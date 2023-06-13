What does the Formula One driver's standings look like before the 2023 F1 Canadian GP?

As the excitement builds up for the upcoming Canadian GP 2023, it's time to take a closer look at the current standings of the Formula One championship. With back-to-back races in Monaco and Spain behind us, the drivers have had a two-week break to regroup and prepare for the challenges that lie ahead. This article delves into the driver standings and highlights the key contenders before the Canadian GP.

At the top of the standings sits Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has been in exceptional form yet again this season. With a staggering 170 points, Verstappen has showcased his dominance with five victories and a flawless record of no non-podium finishes. His consistent performances have firmly established him as the driver to beat in 2023.

Max Verstappen's teammate, Sergio Perez, secures the second spot on the table with 117 points. The Mexican driver has proven to be a formidable competitor, securing two wins and four podium finishes. Perez remains the only driver, apart from Verstappen, to have claimed victory this season, displaying his ability to challenge the Red Bull hierarchy.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso has been a revelation this year, currently holding the third position with 99 points. The legendary Spaniard has impressed with five podium finishes, something only a few saw coming at the start of the season. Alonso's resurgence in F1 has been a delight for fans and adds an exciting dynamic to the championship battle ahead of the Canadian GP.

The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell follows closely behind the top three (barring Max Verstappen). Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton sits in fourth place with 87 points. The Briton has had a tough start to life in the 2023 season, but things finally seem to be aligning for him just before the Canadian GP, as he will be eager to narrow the gap to the leaders.

George Russell, with his first podium finish of the season in Barcelona, has been promising and currently occupies the fifth spot with 65 points.

Now or never for Ferrari in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Ferrari have, undoubtedly, been the most disappointing team on the grid this season. With a single top-three finish the whole season, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari secure the sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Sainz, with 58 points, has been somewhat consistent, while Leclerc, with 42 points, has faced a mix of strong performances and challenging races. With seven races completed, the Italian team now must bounce back and will be looking to capitalize on their strong lineup ahead of the Canadian GP.

Lance Stroll, in the second Aston Martin, holds the eighth position with 35 points, much to the delight of his home crowd. The Alpine duo of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly completes the top ten. Ocon's surprise podium finish in Monaco showcased the potential of the Alpine team, while Gasly continues to impress with his consistent performances for AlphaTauri.

In the midfield battles, Lando Norris of McLaren occupies the 11th spot with 12 points. Nico Hulkenberg, driving for Haas, follows in 12th place. McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri, with five points, resides in 13th place, while the Alfa Romeo duo of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu take the 14th and 15th spots, respectively.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri, with two points, the same as Kevin Magnuson of Haas, takes the 16th spot. Magnuson is currently in the 17 position. With a single point, Alex Albon takes the 18th place on the grid.

Rookie drivers Nyck de Vries of AlphaTauri and Logan Sargeant of Williams are yet to score a point, finding themselves at the bottom of the standings. They will be aiming to break their duck and make their mark finally in the 2023 Canadian GP

As the F1 championship heads to Canada, all eyes will once again be on the reigning champion Max Verstappen, who's coming off winning three races in a row, leading the driver's standings by a landslide.

