"What a fu**ing idiot": Kimi Antonelli rages at Carlos Sainz for crashing into the Mercedes driver

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli and Williams 2025 signing Carlos Sainz collided at the US GP at the Circuit of the Americas. The Mercedes driver took to the team radio, raged at the Spaniard for the incident, blaming Sainz for the crash, which put him on the back foot.Carlos Sainz started the race in P9, and Kimi Antonelli started in P7. Both drivers had a good start off the line and maintained their positions on the first lap. The Williams driver then made a move on Oliver Bearman for P8 just a couple of laps into the race in Turn 15, by outbraking the Haas, and passing on the inside.Sainz then caught up with Antonelli's Mercedes and tried to replicate the move he made on Bearman with the Italian rookie. However, the 19-year-old was caught off guard by the Williams driver's move. As Antonelli turned into the right Turn 15 corner, he found Sainz inside.The Spaniard was about halfway alongside Kimi Antonelli whilst he tried to make the move, but it wasn't enough. The front right of the Williams collided with the rear left of the Mercedes, as Antonelli was sent spinning off the track.Kimi Antonelli took to the team radio and slammed Carlos Sainz for the crash, as he said,“He took me out,”“Yeah, saw that mate,” replied his race engineer Peter Bonnington“What a f**king idiot,” exclaimed AntonelliAntonelli, despite spinning, was able to recover the car and get back to the pits. The Mercedes driver changed the tires as a virtual safety car had come out for the debris and the stricken Williams, and came out at the back of the grid in fresh mediums.Carlos Sainz apologizes to the team after the US GP crash with Kimi Antonelli Carlos Sainz at F1 Grand Prix of United States - Sprint &amp; Qualifying - Source: GettyWhile Kimi Antonelli was able to continue, Carlos Sainz sustained major damage to the front right of the car, including a damaged suspension. The Spaniard continued for a couple of corners before realizing the damage, and parked up the car in Turn 17, bringing out the VSC. The Williams driver had to retire the car on Lap 7, and apologized to the team as he said,“Sorry guys. Antonelli just turned in there at the end.”Carlos Sainz finished yesterday's Sprint race on the podium after the massive Lap 2 crash involving four cars. The main race was a good opportunity for the Grove-based squad to score Good points. However, Sainz has retired, whereas Alex Albon made contact with Gabriel Bortoleto on Lap 1 and was sent to the back of the grid.