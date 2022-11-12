"What is going on in Ferrari," wonders former world champion after team's disappointing outing at Brazilian GP qualifying

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill has wondered what's going on at Ferrari after yet another strategic mistake by the team at the Brazilian GP qualifying.

The team sent Charles Leclerc out on intermediate tyres in Q3 when the conditions were conducive for dry tyres. As a result, Leclerc's qualifying was compromised, and he will start the sprint in P10.

In a season where the team has struggled to maximize results, another strategic disaster made Hill question what's going on at Ferrari. The former champion feels Leclerc might need to take a bit of responsibility and assert some authority in the team. He said:

"They just have to get the fundamentals right. What is going on in Ferrari and who is going to take charge of this situation because it has been going on all year. It is very upsetting in a way because you can see they have the potential, and Charles is criticising the team on the radio effectively by saying 'nice one guys' but he has to assume some responsibility as well."

Drawing parallels with Max Verstappen of Red Bull, Hill said:

"Maybe they aren't letting him do that or maybe he hasn't got the courage to assume it for himself. I mean. could you imagine Max Verstappen saying 'what are we doing'. His personality is such that he commands attention and I think that is part and parcel of being a leading driver in a team."

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz looking forward to sprint

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was able to stay unscathed amidst the Leclerc episode. The driver looked back on the qualifying session and said that he's looking forward to the sprint. He said:

"Crazy! Absolutely crazy with the weather and the tyre choices, especially Q3. Tricky conditions but we tried up be up in the queue, but we lost a bit of time behind Charles and a bit of time to Kevin that meant he had a drier track compared to us at that point. I tried to push a lot and over pushed and did a couple of big moments that probably cost me P2 or P3 today. P1 today Kevin deserves that. I am a big fan of him, and I am happy for him."

He added:

"Tomorrow is the day to go for it, and try to finish in the podium and then get the five place penalty. For the moment, its five place penalty, but today we survived a very difficult conditions. We need to review a few things as a team, but we will try to be better next time"

It will be interesting to see how the two Ferrari drivers progress through the field in the sprint.

