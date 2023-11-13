“What happened to me, happened to Ferrari as well”: Felipe Massa demands support from former team in his bid to overturn the 2008 F1 title

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa is pursuing legal action to overturn the outcome of the 2008 F1 Championship, and he is expecting support from his former team, Ferrari.

Massa lost the championship to Lewis Hamilton by a one-point difference. Recent comments by ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone have reignited the controversy surrounding the Singapore GP that season.

Ecclestone's revelation that he was aware of the alleged manipulation by Renault during the 2008 season has prompted Felipe Massa to seek justice. Despite being aware of the situation, Ecclestone chose not to take any action at the time.

Massa's legal team is actively engaged in the process, awaiting documents from the FIA and Formula 1, with a deadline of November 15th.

Notably, Filipe Massa continues to remain disinterested in a financial settlement. He is solely focused on having the championship result overturned.

On the other hand, Massa's connection with Ferrari runs deep. He believes that the Italian team, too, suffered a loss with him, marking it as their 16th Drivers' crown.

In a recent interview with RacingNews365, Massa talked about receiving support from Ferrari, saying:

"I am still expecting to be together and have support because, at the end, we lost the championship together. What happened to me, happened to Ferrari as well."

Felipe Massa compares his situation with Mercedes and Toto Wolff

Despite Ferrari's initial silence on the matter, Massa continues to hope that his former team will support him. He said:

"I love Ferrari, it is part of my heart and I am definitely a big Ferrari fan and will be all my life. So I definitely expect Ferrari to be on my side, because we lost the championship together through the manipulation that happened."

The Brazilian driver compared his situation with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. He said:

"Anytime that you hear about Toto Wolff talking about 2021, he is the most supportive person, so with that, I cannot really believe that Ferrari won't be on that situation with me."

While Ferrari's stance remains reserved for now, Felipe Massa continues to hope to receive support from the Prancing Horse. According to the Brazilian, that comes from both him and the team missing out on the championship due to alleged manipulation. He said:

"For the moment, they are quiet, but I really believe they will be on my side, and I really hope that is the case because that is the correct thing for what happened to us."

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen if Felipe Massa's claims result in the overturning of the 2008 F1 Championship results.