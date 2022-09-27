“What happens if they don’t meet the targets?”- Sebastian Vettel labels F1's sustainability approach as 'nice slogan' in absence of controlling body

Sebastian Vettel reckons F1's sustainability approach has to be more concrete. Formula 1 has set a target to be carbon neutral by 2030.

There are measures in the interim to accomplish the goal. The 2026 regulations are going to include a 50% electric component, and the E10 fuel was introduced this season for the same purpose.

Despite the steps being taken, Vettel has cast questions on the way things are being done. The Aston Martin driver thinks if the targets are not met, they would remain a PR exercise. He said:

auz @purplesectorz I present you the pole lap at Singapore that doesn’t get talked about enough. Vettel’s 11th pole position in 2011 and 3 tenths over his teammate. The limits he goes through in sector 3 especially 🤯 I present you the pole lap at Singapore that doesn’t get talked about enough. Vettel’s 11th pole position in 2011 and 3 tenths over his teammate. The limits he goes through in sector 3 especially 🤯 https://t.co/nzE3dJeaqt

“The question is what happens if they don’t meet the targets? Who is the controller? If Formula 1 controls itself, that’s a nice slogan but not particularly credible. In the end, it is important that you are also prepared to take a slice of your own profits in order to take credible steps with it.”

Vettel added that the growing demand of the sport could put everything else on the backburner. For instance, a 24-race calendar for the 2023 season is not something that contributes towards carbon neutrality in any way. He also added that F1 is not the pioneer of e-fuel technology, saying:

“Formula 1 is experiencing a boom right now, also due to the Netflix series. And now people are desperate to take advantage of this boom. The (e-fuel) technology is already there. It’s not a new technology. Formula 1 likes to claim it is a technical pioneer. They would have been pioneers if they had unpacked it 10 years ago. But better late than never.”

The retiring Vettel (20) is in 13th place in the driver standings ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend.

Lewis Hamilton praises Sebastian Vettel

Lewis Hamilton has lauded Sebastian Vettel for the way he has handled himself as he reminisced some great battles between the pair.

“With Seb for example, we’ve had some great races in the past, and I’m so proud of him, of how he’s gone through his journey and how he’s opened up and how he’s been outspoken … and continues to be. I have no doubt whatever he plans to do in the future, he will continue to do so," said Hamilton.

Vettel and Hamilton fought for the title at Red Bull and McLaren respectively between 2010 and 2012. They then did so in 2017-18 for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively.

Sebastian Vettel is retiring at the end of the season, while it remains to be seen what the future holds for Hamilton.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far