What happens when you jump the start in F1? Rules and penalties explored

F1 drivers have one of the quickest reaction times that can be witnessed at the start of a Grand Prix. They are trained to have an average reaction time of 0.200 seconds, and sometimes it's even less when the lights go out to mark the start of a race.

Despite their extremely sensitive reaction times, F1 drivers can sometimes make a mistake during the start of a race when they begin to accelerate before they are allowed to. It is commonly known as a jump start.

To understand this better, it is essential to look into the race start procedure in F1. After the end of the formation lap, all the drivers place their cars in their respective grids on the track and wait for the start lights to be turned on. The five lights are then turned on one by one and all of them remain lit for a short period. The moment all the lights go out, it marks the start of the race and the drivers are allowed to accelerate to maximum speed.

Sometimes, though, F1 drivers can get a little too eager and leave the clutch earlier. This usually happens when the starting lights remain on for longer than expected.

A jump start can be treated with a harsh penalty because it essentially gives a driver an earlier start than the rest of the drivers, giving an unfair advantage.

The FIA stewards investigate the matter of a suspected jump start and, if confirmed, the driver is liable for a penalty. One of the penalties that the driver might be asked to serve is a drive-through penalty.

A drive-through penalty implies that the driver has to drive through the pitlane, without making a pitstop. Since most of the pitlanes have a pit-limited speed of 80kph, it is a big disadvantage. The driver is usually given a three-lap window to serve the penalty.

Lando Norris cleared of suspected jump start at 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

There was a suspected jump start at the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP from McLaren driver Lando Norris, who started the race from P6. Mercedes' George Russell, who was P7 at the race start, reported the same.

The FIA noted the incident and investigated it. While the driver was under threat of a penalty, he kept fighting in the midfield for the first half of the race. Later, however, the stewards confirmed that Norris did not jump the start and was cleared without receiving a penalty.