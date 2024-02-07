"What I’d like to do, one day, is drive for Ferrari": When Lewis Hamilton expressed interest in joining the Italian team

In an interview in 2015, Lewis Hamilton had expressed interest in joining Ferrari, a dream which he recently accomplished. He will be joining them in 2025.

The news of the seven-time world champion's departure from the Mercedes AMG F1 team shocked the F1 world earlier this month. The duo had been very successful since their partnership began in 2013, culminating in six Driver's and eight Constructor's Championships from 2014 to 2021.

The exit was even more surprising as the British driver had signed a contract extension with the German team in August 2023, which would have kept him with them until the end of the 2025 season.

During an interview with Matt Bishop for Motorsport Magazine in 2015, Lewis Hamilton had expressed interest in driving for Ferrari. He had said:

"Well, what I’d really like to do, one day, is drive for Ferrari. Yeah. That would be a great way to end my F1 career, wouldn’t it? To win championships for McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari?"

Lewis Hamilton speaks about his 'dream' of driving for Ferrari

In his first post since joining Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton claimed that leaving Mercedes for the Italian team was one of the hardest decisions of his life.

The Briton thanked everyone in the German team while also speaking about racing for Ferrari in 2025 and terming it as a 'dream'. He wrote:

"As you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025. I feel incredibly fortunate, after achieving things with Mercedes that I could only have dreamed of as a kid, that I now have the chance to fulfill another childhood dream. Driving in Ferrari red.

"Mercedes has been a huge part of my life since I was 13 years old, so this decision has been the hardest I’ve ever had to make. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve achieved together and I’m very grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone I have worked with over the years."

Fans across the board are very excited to see the seven-time world champion drive and wear the red suit in the 2025 season. There is a lot of anticipation to see how Lewis Hamilton performs and if he can take them to the elusive championship that they have been after since 2008.