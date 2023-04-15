"What an idiot - Hulkenberg was right!" - Throwback to Fernando Alonso's savage team radio

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is never shy of expressing his thoughts mid-race and has provided fans with some iconic team radio.

Ever the competitor, the Spaniard is aware of every single detail on the race track while driving his car full tilt. An incident that best exemplified that aspect was at the 2017 Malaysian GP when he was battling against Haas' Kevin Magnussen when he was at McLaren.

Alonso was not happy with the Dane while going wheel-to-wheel with him at the Sepang International Circuit. He believed that Magnussen did not give him the space he deserved while being alongside him on the corner. In his frustration with the Haas driver, he referenced a comment made by Nico Hulkenberg in Hungary the same year about Magnussen and his wheel-to-wheel combat skills.

Hulkenberg, in his post-race interview, had called Magnussen the 'most unprofessional driver on the grid'. Alonso went on to his team radio and said:

"What an idiot - Hulkenberg was right!"

“I would love to know the answer as well" - Fernando Alonso

The Aston Martin driver also said that he too would like the answer to how long he will continue racing in the sport after his deal with the British team runs out.

In an interview with Bang & Olufsen, Fernando Alonso said:

“I would love to know the answer as well. I think when I started in Formula 1, my idea was to be (here) for seven or eight years. Then I won the two championships, and I thought I will race for maybe one or two more years, then I will stop."

He continued:

“Now I find myself with the longest career ever in Formula 1. I’m still fresh. I’m still motivated. I’m still enjoying every single day. I wake up in the morning, and I’m happy of what I’m doing. There are a few more years, I think, for me, hopefully, you know, with a title contender in the future.”

Fernando Alonso also said that his goal this season is to win the title:

“Well, that’s the aim, for sure. But, I think, at the moment, we have to keep our feet on the ground. The aim for the team is just to have a good season. They (were) struggling a lot in 2022, so I think we have to, let’s say, walk before (we) run. I think this 2023 campaign is just about getting better, getting to know the car better, start a new project from day one, and that’s where we are at the moment.

Aston Martin will look to make enough gains during the season to keep Fernando Alonso in contention for the title.

