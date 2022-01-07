What is Kimi Raikkonen doing in retirement?

Legendary F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen hung up his race boots at the end of the 2021 season. His retirement brought to an end the longest career in the history of the sport, spanning over 20 years with 352 races, 21 wins and 19421 laps completed. The Finn went on to make it clear as soon as the season ended that he had 'retired', quoting the same on his Instagram bio.

Speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast, Kimi Raikkonen said he was happy with how it turned out and that he wouldn't change a thing:

“I had a good run and I wouldn’t change a single thing. Even if it would mean more wins and more championships, I’m happy with what I achieved and I cannot complain, really. I’m happy how I did it, because I did it many, many ways on my own terms.”

Ever popular with fans, Kimi Raikkonen said he was looking forward to life without a rigid schedule:

“Right now I’m not looking at anything apart from finishing the year. We’ll see if there’s some interesting things that come out, if it makes sense maybe I’ll do it, but I have zero plans right now.”

The Raikkonen family were a regular sight in the paddock during the 2021 season. He'll now be able to fully enjoy the family he built with his wife Minttu, which sees them as the parents of little Robin and Rianna.

Kimi Raikkonen will miss friendships from F1

This draws the curtain on a 20-year career in F1 that saw him debut with Sauber in 2001

Kimi Raikkonen said that the people he has met and worked with in his 20 years in F1 are what he will miss the most after his retirement. He said:

“I met a lot of people I work with, a lot of good people, and some of us became friends [and formed] friendships... But it’s never been the most important thing for me in my life. So, it’s nice that it comes to the end, and I’m looking forward to a normal life.”

Raikkonen has a cold image when it comes to life beyond the track, earning him the nickname 'Iceman'. As most of his close acquaintances say, he is, however, a very warm and approachable person when the cameras are not rolling.

Veteran F1 driver and former title rival Fernando Alonso said that Kimi Raikkonen is not the 'Iceman' in real life and that he is a very straightforward guy on the paddock. The Spaniard said:

“Part of this mask that we see from him, being very cold and not talking too much and things like that, there is a different person inside. Not ‘the Iceman’. I think he’s quite warm inside; maybe you need to see him outside of racing to see the real Kimi.”

