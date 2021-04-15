What is the lap record at Imola?

After a three-week gap, Formula 1 returns to action at Imola for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. The race will take place at the legendary Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, which has seen Formula 1 racing since the 1980s.

Multiple changes have been made to the track layout at Imola. Each configuration has affected the overall lap record at the iconic Italian track. The lap record has become faster due to the rapid advancements in Formula 1 technology. The current layout at Imola is 4.909 kms long, consisting of 19 corners and 1 DRS zone.

Unsurprisingly, the lap record at Imola was broken last season after Formula 1 returned to the track for the first time since 2006. Lewis Hamilton set the record lap of 1:15:484. The race also saw the seven-time world champion winning his 93rd Grand Prix event in Formula 1. However, Hamilton only holds the record on the current layout of the track.

HAMILTON WINS!! 🏆



He takes victory #93 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix



Bottas second, with Ricciardo coming home P3!#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/mbmydh8EOf — Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2020

The previous layout, used between 1995 and 2006, had a slow-speed chicane before the start/finish straight. Michael Schumacher set the lap record on that configuration of the track in 2004. The German drove the legendary Ferrari F2004 around the circuit in 1:20:411.

At the iconic Imola circuit in 2020 our partner @MercedesAMGF1 brought home a historic 7th consecutive championship win.



Check out our big stats below for more facts from Emilia-Romagna 🇮🇹 #UBSF1 pic.twitter.com/Tc2Bu0elTa — UBS Formula 1 (@UBSf1) April 14, 2021

When to watch the Imola Grand Prix?

The Imola Grand Prix race will take place on 18th April 2021, at 15:00 PM local (Central-European) time. The race usually lasts for two hours, barring any yellow or red flags.

For fans in the UK, the race begins at 2 PM BST.

For viewers in the United States, the race will begin at 9 AM Eastern Time.

For fans in India, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starts at 6:30 PM IST.