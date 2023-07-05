What is Lewis Hamilton's take on environment protestors that could make an appearance during the 2023 F1 British GP?

Heading into Silverstone for the 2023 F1 British GP, there is quite a chance to see a similar scenario of protestors invading the track. However, Lewis Hamilton has something else to say about them.

The 2022 edition of the British GP was terrifying enough after Guanyu Zhou's crash right after the start of the race, but it could have been more horrible given what was witnessed on the track right after the red flag was waved.

'Just Stop Oil,' a group of environmental protestors, invaded the track and were sitting around the Wellington Straight, after turn 5. Marshalls had pulled them out of the way and a tragedy was saved.

As far as the 2023 season is concerned, there is quite a chance that something like this might be witnessed again. The Ashes, a Test cricket series between England and Australia, saw something similar last week. Hence, as the drivers will be racing at Silverstone at the end of this week, it might be seen again.

Talking about the same, Lewis Hamilton feels that even though the protest was done was dangerous and wrong, the message they wanted to send is clear. He stated that he 'welcomes' protestors since they are trying to make a positive impact. Crash.net quoted him:

"I welcome protestors or activists. I think always they are pushing for positive change. We never want to see people standing on the track and putting themselves in harm’s way. But that sparks conversation, that sparks dialogue and it often helps sometimes, done the right way."

Lewis Hamilton is "supportive" of peaceful protestors

Lewis Hamilton is one of the more socially active drivers on the grid, and he is joined by others in talking about the societal and environmental issues that the world faces.

Talking about the protestors who invaded the track, the Mercedes driver feels that their cause was right and that we need to strive for more sustainable development.

Lewis Hamilton also added that he welcomes peaceful protestors, but also hopes that they do not attempt to do anything that can be a threat to their lives, such as invading the track.

"We need to become more sustainable. We need to be more inclusive. There’s all these things that we need to do more of. It’s moving at such a fast pace, the industry, that sometimes some of those things fall off and they need to be sparked up again by conversation," Hamilton said. "So I hope we don’t have the same scenario that we had last [year]. But as I said, I’m always supportive of peaceful protestors."

Poll : 0 votes