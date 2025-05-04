"What a loser honestly": Fans react to Lando Norris flashing the middle finger at Max Verstappen during the F1 Miami GP

The fight between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen continued at the Miami Grand Prix, and fans did not have to wait much for it. The two title titans had close racing action at the exit of turn one, which saw the Briton having to concede the position. Unhappy with the Dutchman's maneuver, Norris flipped the bird at him, leading fans to take a harsh look at the McLaren driver's expression mid-race.

Verstappen had clinched the pole position with the thinnest of margins but knew the dawning reality of Red Bull's inferior pace in comparison to McLaren. Despite this, he aimed to fight the papaya duo at the Miami Grand Prix.

When the five lights went out, Norris and Verstappen arrived at the first corner alongside, but the Dutchman had the upper hand and squeezed his rival to the outside line. This forced the Briton to fall down the order, who then expressed his frustration at the Red Bull driver by showing him the middle finger.

On the other hand, this expression of frustration towards the Dutchman was not appreciated by fans, who shared their thoughts on social media and said:

"What a loser honestly."

"Yeah don’t race Lando hard or he will cry," one fan wrote.

"He didn't even push him off track, Lando was literally inside the white line with 2 tyres," another fan reasoned.

Here are some more reactions:

"He always flips off his car when he oversteers or understeers lol. Like every race," one person wrote.

"Such great sportsmanship. Roles reversed and he’d be whinging about losing respect etc," another person wrote.

"And people wonder why everyone hates him," a third person wrote.

Lando Norris ultimately finished P2 after moving past Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli to take back his position.

Lando Norris reflects on his outing at the Miami Grand Prix

Lando Norris (L) and Oscar Piastri (R) at the podium of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Though Norris was able to take back P2, his teammate, Oscar Piastri, moved up the order to win the Miami Grand Prix. This helped the Aussie counteract the advantage the Briton gained after the Sprint race and extend his lead in the championship standings.

Reflecting on the race, Lando Norris said during the post-race interview (via Sky Sports):

"It's never the best feeling [to be P2] but the team has done an amazing job, so I can't fault them at all. We were up the road so it is a good feeling. Oscar drove well, Max put up a good fight as always so it is what it is."

Piastri's victory has helped him edge out a 16-point lead over Norris in the drivers' standings. While only six rounds have elapsed in the 2025 season, the 24-year-old Aussie is mounting a stern title challenge while battling his teammate and Max Verstappen.

