Ferrari will end up with zero points in the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix as both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have been disqualified. According to FIA, both cars didn't pass the necessary post-race checks, and fans shared their reaction in the comment section.

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix was a difficult race for Scuderia Ferrari as both cars struggled to find performance after their contact on the first lap. Hamilton let Leclerc pass him on lap 20 as the latter had better pace despite a broken front wing.

However, in a surprising twist, the team faced double disqualification. According to FIA, Charles Leclerc's and Pierre Gasly's cars were underweight and didn't pass the necessary minimum weight check.

Moreover, Lewis Hamilton's car was also noted for excessive skid wear. Apparently, Hamilton's skid from the rear back of the car hasn't passed the minimum 9 mm thickness check.

As penalty, Leclerc, Hamilton and Gasly have been disqualified from the race, meaning Ferrari will end up with zero points at the Chinese Grand Prix. Fans, meanwhile, reacted to the news in the comment section.

"What a major disaster for Ferrari! If they do get DQ!," a fan said.

"This is such a Ferrari thing to do," another fan mocked the Scuderia team.

"WTFs with Ferrari?? As for the team as a whole, it's a marvel," another user commented.

A fan also compared Ferrari to Red Bull.

"Just when you thought that Red Bull was the dumbest team on the grid ferarri comes in and safes the day," a user said.

"Welcome to Ferrari Lewis," another user commented.

"The most Ferrari welcome to Ferrari ever," a fan also commented.

After a P8 from Leclerc and a P10 finish from Hamilton in Australia, the double disqualification will hurt Ferrari in the constructors' championship.

Ferrari boss deems Lewis Hamilton's sprint win as biggest positive of the Chinese GP

The 2025 Chinese Grand Prix was bittersweet for Ferrari as both drivers faced disqualification after their cars were found to violate FIA rules. However, team principal Fred Vasseur looked back at the positives of the weekend and deemed Lewis Hamilton's sprint victory as a big positive.

Talking to the media, Vasseur said:

"The pole of Lewis, the win of Lewis, yesterday. I would say the pace of Charles during the race, with the front wing damage, the loss of downforce we had, the pace was mega. This is the positive of the weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for the sprint race with a flyer lap of 1:30.849 minutes, which also broke the record for the fastest lap recorded on the Shanghai circuit. Moreover, he converted that pole start into a victory in the sprint race held on March 22.

Hence, Vasseur is looking forward to the positives and will likely aim to bounce back in Japan.

