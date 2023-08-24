What makes Red Bull great? Ferrari team principal gives his take

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently spoke about Red Bull's unprecedented run in the 2023 F1 season and how they gained an advantage by perfecting every single department in their team.

Red Bull has won every single race this season so far and will most likely win the next 10 races left. The team's star driver, Max Verstappen, is comfortably dominating the drivers' championship with the help of the now-legendary RB19 F1 car.

While speaking to Motorsport.com, Vasseur was asked how Red Bull is making massive strides forward and leaving every other team in the dust. To this, the Ferrari team principal explained that the Austrian-British outfit is better than other teams in more than just one aspect.

Vasseur went on to add that Red Bull's drivers, car chassis, engine, and even strategies are miles better than any other team.

“I don't think there's one area where Red Bull is better than any of their rivals, I don't think they have a particular secret. Personally, I think they are able to perform well in every single aspect: rider, chassis, engine, and strategies. I'm convinced that it's not one area in particular that allows them to make a difference, but rather an optimization of the whole package," he said.

Vasseur also explained that if Red Bull is two-tenths ahead in every lap, that margin is derived from various departments instead of just one or two areas.

"If we talk about an overall margin of two tenths, I am more inclined to believe that it is a gap deriving from ten areas in which they earn two cents each," he added.

Ferrari team boss on how the cost-cap penalty handed to Red Bull was a "joke"

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently stated that the cost-cap breach penalty that was handed to Red Bull was not as severe as it should have been.

He urged the FIA to increase the heft of the penalty so that the team could not extract the fruits of the breach anymore.

The Frenchman told La Gazzetta Dello Sport:

"A penalty like last year really isn't severe. If it should be necessary again, such a penalty should be much heavier. You have to keep in mind that a technical advantage will translate into a sporting advantage. Therefore, the penalty should be sporting and not a fine."

"The deduction of 10 percent wind tunnel time is a big joke. They have already done most of the work by then," the Ferrari senior added.

Despite the financial and wind tunnel time penalties, Red Bull is miles ahead of any team in 2023.