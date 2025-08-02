"What??? Mamma mia!": Charles Leclerc's shocked reaction at securing pole position for the F1 Hungarian GP

On Saturday (August 2), Charles Leclerc took a heroic pole position for F1's 2025 Hungarian GP by shockingly outclassing the McLaren duo. The Ferrari driver couldn't believe the result when his race engineer stated it on team radio.

Ad

Ferrari was on the money throughout this weekend at the Hungaroring, playing second fiddle to McLaren. Leclerc was the quicker of the two Scuderia drivers, finishing third in all three practice sessions. Due to the practice performance, P3 was the best qualifying result he had expected for the Hungarian GP.

"For now, it looks like [third] it’s our position. I think it’s going to be very tough to go and beat the McLarens tomorrow, they seem to be a step forward, but never say never," Leclerc had said ahead of qualifying day.

Ad

Trending

After his first lap in Q3, the Monegasque's lap time was good enough only for P7. However, with his final flying lap in Q3, Charles Leclerc surprised himself and the entire F1 world. With a purple middle sector and two greens, he went to the top of the pile with a lap time of 1:15.372, which was 0.026s quicker than Oscar Piastri in P2. Lando Norris rounded up the Top 3.

When Leclerc's Ferrari race engineer informed him of his P1 on team radio, the Monegasque exclaimed:

Ad

"What? Ahahahaha. Mamma Mia! My God!"

It was Charles Leclerc's 27th pole position in F1 and first of the 2025 season. The 27-year-old took his last pole position at the 2024 Azerbaijan GP. Teammate Lewis Hamilton, contrarily, had yet another horror show in the Hungarian GP qualifying, getting knocked out in Q2, securing P12.

Charles Leclerc on 2025 Hungarian GP pole: "One of the best pole positions I've ever had"

Charles Leclerc celebrates after taking pole at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Charles Leclerc called the Hungaroring one of his worst tracks coming into the 2025 Hungarian GP weekend. The Ferrari star has never started on pole at the 14-turn, 2.722-mile circuit before this year and has yet to record a podium finish there.

Ad

After taking pole, Leclerc spoke highly about the achievement in the post-qualifying F1TV interview.

"Honestly, I have no words. It's probably one of the best pole positions I've ever had because it's the most unexpected, for sure," he said.

This qualifying success for Charles Leclerc comes only a week after his podium finish at the Belgian GP, which was his fifth of the season. Red Bull's severe lack of performance at the Hungaroring also contributed to his qualifying success.

Max Verstappen could only secure P8 on the grid, which is his worst starting position of the year. Aston Martin was the surprise package, with both drivers not only making it to Q3 but also shining. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll locked out Row 3, behind Norris and Russell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More