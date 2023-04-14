What is the Max Verstappen rule? The rule put in place because of the Red Bull driver

Max Verstappen is currently the best driver on the F1 grid. At just 25, he has already won two world championships. However, he was not the most polished driver throughout his career.

In fact, Verstappen was so rash and erratic at times that the FIA had to step in and impose new rules that would put an end to his antics. Back when he was still new to F1, Max Verstappen's driving style was aggressive.

The Dutchman caused a lot of issues for other drivers during several race weekends. One of the main maneuvers that were frowned upon by other drivers was his unpredictable movement during braking or near braking zones. Verstappen used to do this to defend against drivers who tried to overtake on the turn.

⭐⭐⭐JK⭐⭐⭐ @YNWA_6_times @leduagerdlm @prudydear The Max Verstappen rule which policed driver conduct in braking zones was dropped in 2017. My understanding is that they are supposed to tighten up on this type of driving conduct that Maxterisk is famous for. @leduagerdlm @prudydear The Max Verstappen rule which policed driver conduct in braking zones was dropped in 2017. My understanding is that they are supposed to tighten up on this type of driving conduct that Maxterisk is famous for.

In 2017, the FIA stepped in and simply made the move a punishable offense. Charlie Whiting, who was F1's race director at the time, further clarified the rule, saying:

“Before, we said any move under braking will be investigated. Now, we have a simple rule which says effectively that if a driver moves erratically or goes unnecessarily slowly or behaves in a manner that could endanger another driver, then he will be investigated. So there’s a very broad rule now.”

This put an end to Verstappen's dangerous and aggressive defensive style. There was another rule that was specially imposed by the FIA to stop Max Verstappen's clever strategy.

In recent history, the Dutchman often placed his car side-by-side with the lead car during safety car periods just to get an advantage when the lights went green. This not only gave him the positional advantage, but it also allowed him to put pressure on the driver in front. This was also disallowed by the FIA through a rule.

Max Verstappen defends his father for not celebrating with Sergio Perez in Jeddah

There was an uproar on social media platforms about Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen's father, not even smiling while Sergio Perez celebrated with his mechanics after winning the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. V

Verstappen would later explain how competitive he and his father are and how it is completely okay not to celebrate with other drivers. He said:

“Obviously, my father is my biggest fan. I don’t like to lose and neither does my father. That’s how we grew up, but they always show the wrong pictures, of course. Look: ‘Checo’ (Perez) gets out of the car and wants to celebrate with his mechanics, which is quite normal. But another father does not belong to that party, of course. Therefore, my father did not get in there.”

F1News.live @f1newslive_ Max Verstappen on father's reaction to Perez's win:



"Obviously, my father is my biggest fan."



"I don't like to lose and neither does my father... they always show the wrong pictures."



#F1 #Verstappen #Perez 1/4Max Verstappen on father's reaction to Perez's win:"Obviously, my father is my biggest fan.""I don't like to lose and neither does my father... they always show the wrong pictures." 1/4 🏁 Max Verstappen on father's reaction to Perez's win:"Obviously, my father is my biggest fan.""I don't like to lose and neither does my father... they always show the wrong pictures." #F1 #Verstappen #Perez https://t.co/PZLQAF9AcU

Sergio Perez himself stated that it was not necessary for Jos Verstappen to smile and celebrate with him. He clarified that he has a good relationship with his teammate's father.

Poll : 0 votes