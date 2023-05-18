What did Mercedes F1 star George Russell talk about with Novak Djokovic? Decoding the conversation between the two

Mercedes driver George Russell was amongst the few to have gotten the chance to meet 22-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters this year.

The Briton was present in the stands to watch the Serb showcase his prowess on the clay courts of the Principality. After his win, Djokovic was seen hanging out and chatting with the rising F1 driver.

As per Race Fans, during their conversation, the tennis icon was interested in how F1 drivers adjust themselves to different time zones while traveling throughout the world.

George Russell mentioned that it took him a week to adapt to Australia's timezone and said:

“We were meant to go to China next week but we’ve actually got a couple of weeks off. Azerbaijan and then the season really kicks off – Miami then Monte Carlo.”

The GPDA President also added:

“There are a few conversations about this [the calendar] because we’re left, right and centre.”

“I think Stefano’s incredibly open to hearing our views and having conversations" - George Russell

The Briton praised the current F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali for his openness to driver's needs and stated that they are currently having a stronger dialogue to minimize the strains of a longer calendar.

George Russell said:

“I think collectively, we have a really strong input. “I think Stefano’s incredibly open to hearing our views and having conversations. There’s obviously been a lot of talk about how sustainable the calendar is, jumping from the Middle East to America and back to Europe. And I think in years to come that will be improved.

“Definitely I think Australia needs to be back-to-back with a Middle Eastern race because I think almost all of us flew out here on a Saturday or Sunday last week. All of the mechanics, the engineers likewise so you’re already losing those additional three or four days. So it makes sense to be back-to-back with a Middle Eastern race.”

The cancelation of the Imola GP weekend due to floods in the region has given the drivers and the teams a much-needed respite in a very busy and crammed-in European leg of the season.

It looks like the F1 calendar will only host 22 races this season which will give drivers like George Russell and others the desired rest between the weekends. Let's see if the sport decides to reschedule the race or move ahead with 22 races.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes