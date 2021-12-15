What is a mule car in F1?

A “mule car” or a “test mule” is a vehicle that is generally used by F1 teams to test specific parts designed for upcoming rule changes.
Test mules are common across the automotive sector and not just in F1. They allow automakers to test a design in the real world before committing to full-scale manufacturing.
In the past, F1 teams used to build test mules and interim cars to test radical rule changes during private inspections. However, due to the testing limitations imposed by the FIA over the last decade, teams can only build test mules for specific tests sanctioned by the FIA.
Currently, much of the F1 paddock remains at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina after the 2021 season finale. The teams are taking part in Pirelli’s final 18-inch tire test (which is being run simultaneously with the young driver test).
For the 2022 season, F1 is ditching the smaller 13-inch tires in favor of larger 18-inch wheels. It is part of F1’s push to be more relevant to real-world automotive engineering.
Nine of the ten teams have built “mule cars” to test the new 18-inch tires, with Williams being the only team to not have built one, citing financial reasons. Most teams have taken an older chassis – usually from 2018 or later – and modified its suspension geometry to fit the larger tire rims.
Haas building a mule car shows its commitment to the future in F1: Steiner
Meanwhile, Hass F1, who spent much of 2021 at the back of the grid and became the only team to not score a point, have also built a mule car. They did so by adapting a chassis from last year.
Team principal Guenther Steiner has claimed that their investment into building a mule car shows the team’s commitment to the future. Amid the financial struggles arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Haas chose not to develop their 2021 car but instead fully focus on the 2022 regulations.
Throughout the 2021 season, all ten teams have tested the tires in different venues. However, the tire test in Abu Dhabi is the final opportunity for teams to gather data about the new tires and design their cars accordingly for next year.
Therefore, Williams’ decision to not build a mule car might put them on the back foot come 2022.