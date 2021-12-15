What is a mule car in F1?

A “mule car” or a “test mule” is a vehicle that is generally used by F1 teams to test specific parts designed for upcoming rule changes.

Test mules are common across the automotive sector and not just in F1. They allow automakers to test a design in the real world before committing to full-scale manufacturing.

In the past, F1 teams used to build test mules and interim cars to test radical rule changes during private inspections. However, due to the testing limitations imposed by the FIA over the last decade, teams can only build test mules for specific tests sanctioned by the FIA.

Currently, much of the F1 paddock remains at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina after the 2021 season finale. The teams are taking part in Pirelli’s final 18-inch tire test (which is being run simultaneously with the young driver test).

For the 2022 season, F1 is ditching the smaller 13-inch tires in favor of larger 18-inch wheels. It is part of F1’s push to be more relevant to real-world automotive engineering.

formularacers @formularacers_ ⚠️ | Financial reasons prevented Williams from building a "mule car" (a customised F1 car that can accommodate 18-inch Pirelli's).



This means Williams are the only team who are not testing the 2022 Pirelli tyres in today's test... ⚠️ | Financial reasons prevented Williams from building a "mule car" (a customised F1 car that can accommodate 18-inch Pirelli's). This means Williams are the only team who are not testing the 2022 Pirelli tyres in today's test...

Nine of the ten teams have built “mule cars” to test the new 18-inch tires, with Williams being the only team to not have built one, citing financial reasons. Most teams have taken an older chassis – usually from 2018 or later – and modified its suspension geometry to fit the larger tire rims.

Haas building a mule car shows its commitment to the future in F1: Steiner

Meanwhile, Hass F1, who spent much of 2021 at the back of the grid and became the only team to not score a point, have also built a mule car. They did so by adapting a chassis from last year.

Team principal Guenther Steiner has claimed that their investment into building a mule car shows the team’s commitment to the future. Amid the financial struggles arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Haas chose not to develop their 2021 car but instead fully focus on the 2022 regulations.

Chris Medland @ChrisMedlandF1 Chatting to Pirelli today, the simulations given to them by the teams so far suggest we could see 2022 cars within half a second of the current cars at the start of the year, and quicker by the end. Originally were expected to be 2-3 seconds slower #F1 Chatting to Pirelli today, the simulations given to them by the teams so far suggest we could see 2022 cars within half a second of the current cars at the start of the year, and quicker by the end. Originally were expected to be 2-3 seconds slower #F1

Throughout the 2021 season, all ten teams have tested the tires in different venues. However, the tire test in Abu Dhabi is the final opportunity for teams to gather data about the new tires and design their cars accordingly for next year.

Also Read Article Continues below

Therefore, Williams’ decision to not build a mule car might put them on the back foot come 2022.

Edited by Diptanil Roy