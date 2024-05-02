"What was the need for 10 HP logos?": Ferrari's special Miami GP livery leaves fans unimpressed

F1 fans were left unimpressed by Ferrari's special livery for the 2024 F1 Miami GP and to welcome their new title sponsors, HP.

After the Chinese GP, several reports emerged, claiming that HP could soon become the team's title sponsor. On April 24, the team officially confirmed that they have signed a multi-year deal with HP and will rename their team to Scuderia Ferrari HP. Furthermore, they created a special livery for the Miami GP, which perfectly fit HP's color theme as well.

The two blue tones used on the livery, Azzurro La Plata and Azzurro Dino, were used by the Italian giants on their racing cars and customer vehicles back in the 60s. The livery was also a tribute to the Italian team's history, especially to the blue and white colored Ferrari 158, in which John Surtees secured his first and only F1 championship in 1964.

Many fans were unhappy with Ferrari's special livery for the Miami GP. Apart from it not being completely blue, some fans questioned why the car had numerous HP logos. A few followers mourned for the rear wing, which was completely blue with two HP logos.

Here are some of the comments:

"What was the need for 10 HP logos?" one fan questioned.

"What have u done to my beautiful rear wing," one mourned.

"Why does HP need that many logos?" another fan asked.

"Bring back this rear wing," someone exclaimed.

For several days, the team was teasing its fanbase with a completely blue race suit and other apparel. Hence, many felt that the actual livery could also be completely blue. They mentioned that they expected the car to have more blue on it.

"I expected more blue," wrote one follower.

"That looks cool. Was hoping a little bit more blue," added another.

Ferrari announces HP as title sponsor ahead of the 2024 F1 Miami GP

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Miami GP, Ferrari announced HP as their title sponsor in F1.

The Italian team had been without a title sponsor for the past two years. Hence, their partnership with HP was a massive step in bringing more financial support to the team, despite their prestigious stature.

Speaking in an official press release about the HP sponsorship, the company's CEO Benedetto Vigna said:

"Our founder passed on to us his continuous will to progress. From this stems our drive to innovate on the road and on the track, as well as our commitment to a sustainable future, from carbon neutrality to the education of the younger generation."

"In HP we have found the same values, which make it an ideal partner. We look forward to starting our collaboration and facing new opportunities and challenges together," he added.

The Maranello-based team is currently second in the constructors' championship with 151 points. Red Bull leads the leaderboard with 195 points.