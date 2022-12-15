What is the 'Nico Rosberg curse'? F1 champion who defeated Lewis Hamilton trends on Twitter for all the wrong reasons

Nico Rosberg was recently trending on Twitter for posting an Instagram story where he supported Morocco's national football team during the World Cup semi-finals. Though it was a normal post for most, it went viral for all the wrong reasons as Morocco lost to France in the football match. This sparked up loads of jokes about how Nico Rosberg's famous jinx worked yet again.

The former F1 champion is widely known for unintentionally cursing an athlete or a team by showcasing his support towards them. This has happened with F1 drivers, football teams, and even tennis players. Whoever the former F1 driver supported and posted about on his social media, lost the game, race, or match.

As all F1 enthusiasts and fans wait for the next F1 season to arrive, many are indulging in the World Cup. Hence, when the German's jinx worked and Morocco lost to France, everyone took to Twitter and pointed it out.

Funnily enough, Nico Rosberg himself has acknowledged and addressed his jinxing powers in the past. After sport events end, he has posted about how wrong his predictions were. Of course, not all his predictions have been incorrect, as many athletes he supported won in their respective sports as well.

After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time... #AusOpen Is my jinx career over...?!After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time... Is my jinx career over...?! After jinxing Leclerc in Monaco and Germany's Football team at the Euros, I'm very happy that my "Good luck" for Rafa turned out well this time...😁 #AusOpen https://t.co/Az6O11cLXS

Nico Rosberg drove in F1 from 2005 to 2016. He raced hard against Lewis Hamilton and won his first and last world championship in 2016. His rivalry with Hamilton is something that many F1 fans still remember and talk about.

F1 fans react to another Nico Rosberg jinx prediction

As mentioned above, Rosberg's Instagram story of him supporting Morocco went viral on Twitter after the country lost to France in the World Cup semi-finals.

Many were rooting for Morocco to win since they wanted a smaller team to reach the finals and live their dream. Since the former F1 driver's curse has been extremely popular amongst sports fans, many were slightly angry towards him.

ؘ @dearlews DAMN NICO ROSBERG U HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS DAMN NICO ROSBERG U HAVE BLOOD ON YOUR HANDS https://t.co/5WRxr8QpNG

Tom Bellingham @TommyWTF1 Hope he’s supporting France in the final Hope he’s supporting France in the final https://t.co/uXSlITyv3W

t 🌿 @formullana This is all Nico Rosberg’s fault. This is all Nico Rosberg’s fault.

🌹❣️ @megscedes_ me on Sunday if i see a Nico Rosberg instagram story saying “Argentina vs France. Who else is cheering for Argentina?”



me on Sunday if i see a Nico Rosberg instagram story saying “Argentina vs France. Who else is cheering for Argentina?” https://t.co/XJgGlG9aRZ

Jorge🔴⚪️🇵🇹 @J080202 No wonder Morocco lost, Nico Rosberg was supporting them No wonder Morocco lost, Nico Rosberg was supporting them😭😭 https://t.co/uK4Ht6pXJV

Apart from being angry, many were hoping that Nico Rosberg would not support Argentina in the World Cup finals. Even though all this was in jest, people were expressing strong emotions towards the German's curse.

Courtney🫶 @Courtney_W44 Me on my way to find Nico Rosberg Me on my way to find Nico Rosberg https://t.co/3dLiqkNzjJ

auz 🇦🇷 @purplesectorz if Nico rosberg roots for argentina for the final he will need to find a way to escape from planet earth as soon as possible before I find him if Nico rosberg roots for argentina for the final he will need to find a way to escape from planet earth as soon as possible before I find him

Some fans even went so far as to block the former F1 driver on Twitter after France started scoring against Morocco in the match. This might come as slightly harsh since Rosberg's curse is of course unintentional and he cannot control what happens in these sports.

