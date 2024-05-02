What is the Red Bull 17 hypercar? Everything about Adrian Newey's next assignment

Adrian Newey will leave the Red Bull F1 team in early 2025 and will be a free agent to join another team on the grid as he would not have to serve a gardening leave.

The aero wizard has been with the Austrian team for 19 years and led them to seven driver's and six constructor's championships during his tenure. However, his exit from the team means that he will stop his F1 duties and solely focus on completing the RB17 hypercar.

The RB17 is a pet project for the iconic engineer who started to work on it a couple of years back after he completed the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar. As per Motor1.com, the hypercar would be a track-only and would have a 1000 horsepower V-10 engine with 15000 revolutions.

The car would be less than 2000 pounds in weight and can deliver lap time similar to an F1 car, generating a ridiculous 3,747 pounds of peak downforce at 150 miles per hour. Red Bull would only dish out 50 pieces of the RB17 and it would cost the motorsport enthusiasts a whopping $6.3 million.

Adrian Newey departs from Red Bull after 19 years with the team

Adrian Newey, in his statement on Red Bull's official website, spoke about his dream of designing cars when he was a kid. He is grateful to have got that opportunity after being for almost two decades with the reigning world champions.

He said:

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars. My dream was to be an engineer in Formula One, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning Team.

"However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself. In the interim, the final stages of development of RB17 are upon us, so for the remainder of my time with the Team my focus will lie there."

There are multiple teams on the grid who are interested in acquiring Adrian Newey's services such as Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes.

However, it is being reported that the 65-year-old has already refused Aston Martin's big-money offer and has shown interest in working for the Prancing Horse.