“What’s going on with all these F1 driver's appendixes?”: Carlos Sainz’s withdrawal from the Saudi Arabian GP leaves fans concerned

Carlos Sainz will not be taking further part in any of the sessions of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

With the Spaniard requiring surgery, Ferrari junior driver Oliver Bearman is set to replace him for the rest of the weekend.

Sainz had reportedly been showing signs of sickness since Wednesday, March 6, when he missed the media duties for the same reason. Despite major stomach aches, the Ferrari driver managed to pull through the first and second practice sessions at Jeddah yesterday. He was sixth and seventh fastest in the respective sessions.

With just one free practice session remaining of the Saudi Arabian GP, Bearman will have less time to practice in the SF-24. He qualified at pole position in Formula 2 on the same track earlier yesterday, but this will be his first time to experience this track in an F1 car.

Fans took to social media to voice their concern for Carlos Sainz. One fan also mentioned the time when Alex Albon had to skip the 2022 Italian GP for the same issue.

"Damn, Albon last year & Sainz this year? What’s going on with all these F1 drivers appendixes," they wrote.

Many fans wished the Ferrari driver a speedy recovery. One fan also found the situation to be a great opportunity for Oliver Bearman.

"Get well soon Carlos. Great opportunity for Bearman," they wrote.

Setting a pole lap around in Formula 2 helped Bearman gain a fan's trust in him around the track.

"Get well soon carlos. Bearman looks fast around here so big opportunity for him," they wrote.

Some fans were also worried for a new driver to debut on such a difficult track. Jeddah is a street circuit taken mostly full throttle and is filled with high-speed corners, making it relatively difficult to race on.

Oliver Bearman to miss F2 race in Jeddah to replace Carlos Sainz

The Formula 2 calendar coincides with the Formula 1 calendar for the Saudi Arabian GP. Bearman, although at pole position for the F2 race, will no longer be taking part in this particular round of the championship to replace Carlos Sainz at Ferrari. The Italian outfit released an official statement announcing the same.

“Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery,” they wrote. “As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.”

Driving in F1 will not be a completely new endeavor for Bearman, given that he drove for Haas during the free practice session of the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP.