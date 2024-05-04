"What's the point of super license rules": Fans react to reports of Mercedes requesting special dispensation for Kimi Antonelli 

F1 fans were left frustrated after it was reported Mercedes had asked for dispensation for a super license for their junior driver Kimi Antonelli.

The young Italian driver has been touted as the 'next Max Verstappen' since his junior days and is looking to follow the route of the three-time world champion.

The F2 driver has not lit up the category as of yet but is heavily linked to a seat at Williams F1 for the Emilia Romagna GP in a couple of weeks to replace the struggling Logan Sargeant.

It is being reported that Mercedes had asked for dispensation for a super license from FIA, as drivers below 18 years of age aren't allowed to compete in F1, a rule which came about after Max Verstappen's debut in the sport at 17.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Kimi Antonelli's potential debut at 17, with one fan saying:

"I don't get why they put so much pressure on him, let him do F2 first jeez, he already skipped F3 like he can do 2 years of F2, it won't hurt," said a fan.

"Let's create a rule to avoid minors driving F1, but let's allow a minor to drive when he asks. Makes sense," claimed another fan.

"If they approve this ot makes a utter farce. Colton herta, experienced indy car driver, can't race because he hasn't got certain number of points but a 17 year old who's done barely 3 yrs in cars is allowed? Also a joke how doing a couple years in F3 and below is enough for a SL," pointed out another fan.

Mercedes team boss chimes in on Kimi Antonelli's potential debut in Imola

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that the dispensation to the FIA wasn't 'brought up' by the German team and was puzzled by the increasing reports of Kimi Antonelli making his debut this year.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Wolff said:

"The dispensation was something that wasn't brought up by us and we have certainly stated from the beginning that that was not something we have pursued. I don't know where this belief comes from that Mercedes was keen on pushing that forward. Kimi needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign and he knows that."

"Everything else is just rumours, which continue to spin around and that are factually incorrect. He's an F2 driver for Prema, that is what he's doing, and this is what we're all concentrating on."

It would be interesting to see if Antonelli turns up as a Williams F1 driver in Imola replacing Logan Sargeant or not.