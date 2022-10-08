"What he did is something that you cannot do"- Lando Norris wants Max Verstappen penalized for 2022 F1 Japanese GP qualifying incident

Lando Norris had a strong reaction to his incident with Max Verstappen at the qualifying session ahead of the 2022 Japanese GP in Suzuka. The Briton believes the Dutchman made the wrong move and deserved a penalty.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 after the race, Norris commented on the incident harshly, saying:

"I mean it was quite clear he tried to do that. There’s no rule on what you can do, but doing what he did is something that you cannot do. People always overtake before the last corner, as much as everyone agrees to it (gentleman’s agreement), everyone always does it, so it doesn’t matter, he probably would have done the same if he was in my situation, but I wouldn’t have swerved at him if I was in his situation."

Asked if Max Verstappen was trying to block his overtake during the out-lap, Norris felt that there is a gentleman's agreement that Verstappen broke by swerving into him. Verstappen was on a slow out-lap and had an unintentional oversteer moment while trying to avoid Norris, who was rapidly quick on his out-lap.

The duo could have made contact had Norris not run off track to avoid the Red Bull car. After the investigation of the incident, the stewards have reprimanded the reigning champion but the Dutchman will keep his pole position for the Japanese GP.

Asked if Verstappen deserved a penalty for the drive, Norris said:

"Oh Yeah, for sure."

Max Verstappen believes his clash with Lando Norris was not intentional

Explaining the incident with Lando Norris in the penultimate moments of the qualifying session, Max Verstappen claimed his tires were cold which led to an oversteer moment. However, Norris drove around Verstappen as he almost swerved into the Briton.

Explaining the incident to F1 TV, the Dutchman said:

"We were all on our out-lap – all lining up to try and create a gap to everyone – and somehow he still wanted to get me into the chicane. I was at the point of accelerating, but I was on very cold tyrest, so I had a little moment and that’s why he had to drive around me."

Verstappen continued:

"If you are just a bit more respectful, then everyone is anyway already lining up. I don’t think anyone is trying to pass into that last chicane, so basically, by trying to pass me, you create that kind of problem."

As it stands, Verstappen will keep pole position and has been reprimanded for the incident, being his first reprimand of the season. Starting from pole position, Max Verstappen will have to win the race and clinch the fastest lap of the race to claim his second World Drivers' Championship title.

