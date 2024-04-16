"What they want is almost always the same": Adrian Newey dispels the notion of Max Verstappen having a more peculiar demand from the car 

Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey has claimed that Max Verstappen's peculiar driving style and demands are similar to those of other drivers.

It is often mentioned that the three-time world champion has a unique driving style compared to other drivers on the grid, enabling him to extract the maximum out of his car while his teammates struggle to do so.

In an exclusive interview with RacingNews365, Red Bull's CTO pointed out that the feedback from every driver is similar and there are only subtle differences. He said:

“In my experience, the feedback might be subtly different between the two drivers within the team, but what they want is almost always the same.”

Newey also added that he 'prefers' it when the drivers also give their feedback while the car is being developed as the input adds another dimension to a perspective, adding:

“I prefer it as it is [with the need for driver input] because it gives it an extra dimension, which is part of the fascination. And then I say that's particularly how we integrate the feedback from the driver into the three different disciplines [sensitivity to tires, aerodynamics, and engine driveability].”

Alex Albon chimes in on Max Verstappen's driving style

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon stated that his driving style is similar to Max Verstappen but the Dutch driver amplifies the sensitivity to another degree.

While appearing on the High-Performance Podcast, the former Red Bull driver said:

"He has quite a unique driving style, it’s not that easy to get along with. Everyone has a driving style, I would say my driving style is a bit more on the smooth side, but I like a car that has a good front-end, so quite sharp, and quite direct. Max does too, but his level of sharpness and directness is a whole different level – it’s eye-wateringly sharp."

He also made a comparison of Max Verstappen's driving style to a computer game saying "if you bump up the sensitivity [on a computer game] completely to the max and you move that mouse and it’s just darting across the screen everywhere, that’s kind of how it feels. It becomes so sharp that it makes you a little bit tense.”

Max Verstappen's driving style despite its peculiarity, is quite adaptable as he is fast out of the block and adjusts himself according to the conditions better than most of the other drivers on the grid.

