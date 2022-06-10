Azerbaijan Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 heads off to Baku for the eighth round of the 2022 season, which is shaping up to be rather exciting. Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have helped Red Bull dominate the last four races and will want to continue the trend in the Azerbaijan GP.

Ferrari will be hoping to break Red Bull's stranglehold on the top step of the podium, while Mercedes will be keen to exorcise their demons from last year at the Baku City Circuit.

The elements could have a lasting impact on the outcome of the race, as made evident during the frenetic 2022 F1 Monaco GP. With that in mind, what sort of weather can one expect for the race weekend in Azerbaijan? Let's take a look.

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend ( June 10- June 12, 2022)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend as reported by accuweather.com.

Friday, June 10 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Mostly sunny with high UV and 42% relative humidity with NW winds blowing at approximately 53 km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 27°C | 80.6°F

Minimum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Chance of rain: 4%

Saturday, June 11 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Sunny and partly cloudy, with extreme UV and 34% relative humidity with NNE winds blowing at approximately 17 km/h

Maximum temperature expected: 30°C | 86°F

Minimum temperature expected: 18°C | 64.4°F

Chance of rain: 2%

Sunday, June 12 - Main Race weather

Conditions: Sunny and partly cloudy, with extreme UV and 36% relative humidity with S winds blowing at approximately 17 km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Chance of rain: 0%

"It’s quite a specific track with a few different technical challenges" - Pirelli boss ahead of 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP

Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola feels the Baku City Circuit is a street track that presents its own set of bespoke challenges for teams and drivers to adapt to.

Pirelli has opted to keep the same tire line-up from the 2022 F1 Monaco GP. The C3 compound will be the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

After last year's high-profile tire blowouts, the Italian manufacturer has emphasized the added stress on the rubber during racing. In his pre-race debrief, Isola stated:

“Until Jeddah came along, Baku was the fastest street circuit of the year. But the demands of this city track are still relatively low, as none of the corners take a huge amount of energy out of the tyres due to the low levels of abrasion and contained lateral loads – which means that we can have the same nomination as Monaco. Having said that, the high speeds in Azerbaijan still place a certain demand on the tyres.”

The Italian went on to add, stating:

“The main point is all about traction, with finding the right balance between front and rear axles being the key challenge for all the teams: you need to have enough heat in the front tyres to generate grip, despite the long straights that cool them down, but not too much heat at the rear, otherwise it’s easy to overheat them in the traction zones. Track temperature is also inconsistent in Baku, so all in all it’s quite a specific track with a few different technical challenges, which are nonetheless the same for everyone.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

