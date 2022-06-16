Canadian Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 returns to Montréal for the first time in two years for the upcoming 2022 F1 Canadian GP after not being on the calendar in 2020 and 2021 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montréal first hosted the race back in 1978 with local legend Gilles Villeneuve winning that iteration whilst driving for Ferrari. This time around, there will be two Canadian drivers in Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll, but it seems highly unlikely that either will be in the running at the front.

Red Bull are approaching the race in supreme form, having won each of the last five races this season. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez occupy the top two places in the World Drivers' Championship, a first for Christian Horner's team since Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber in 2011.

Ferrari are playing catch-up after their reliability woes reared their ugly heads at last week's 2022 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Mercedes will be praying to find a solution to their porpoising as they look to close the gap at the top.

To get off on the right foot, all teams will need to have a fixed plan for the elements that have dictated race outcomes in years past in Montréal. So, what sort of weather can one expect for the 2022 F1 Canadian GP?

Weather forecast for 2022 F1 Canadian Grand Prix weekend (June 17- June 19, 2022)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecasts in Montréal, Canada for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, as reported by accuweather.com.

Friday, June 17 – FP1 and FP2 weather

Conditions: Mainly cloudy with showers in places in the afternoon with very high UV and an outside chance of a thunderstorm with WSW winds at 11km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 24°C | 75.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 11°C | 51.8°F

Chance of rain: 48%

Saturday, June 18 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Cooler with occasional rain and drizzle with low UV and 100% cloud cover with WNW winds at 13km/h

Maximum temperature expected: 16°C | 60.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 11°C | 51.8°F

Chance of rain: 84%

Sunday, June 19 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Warmer with times of clouds and sun; sunscreen may come in handy during the race with very high UV on the radar and NW winds at 11 km/h.

Maximum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Minimum temperature expected: 12°C | 53.6°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Pirelli boss Mario Isola expecting 2022 F1 Canadian GP to pose a lot of questions for F1 teams

Pirelli has confirmed they will be bringing the softest compounds in their range for this weekend's 2022 F1 Canadian GP, as they have in the two rounds prior. The C3 compound will be the white-walled hard tire, the C4 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C5 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

In his pre-race debrief, Isola admitted that teams will have to overcome the challenges of racing without any new and relevant data from the track. Coupled with the new regulations, this is bound to bring uncertainty to the grid and paddock this weekend. The Italian wrote:

“Canada will pose a number of question marks for the teams: the weather is often variable, all previous data is three years old, and we have a completely different range of tyres with new compounds and structures, on a track that is hardly ever used – which will lead to a very high degree of evolution.”

Isola went on to add, saying:

“Compared to their last visit to Montreal, the drivers should find compounds that are more stable with a wider working range, enabling them to push harder throughout each stint with a much lower risk of overheating. One interesting aspect to Montreal is that it has one of the lowest pit lane time loss penalties on the calendar, meaning that a car can be in and out of the pit lane in less than 20 seconds. This could open up a few options in terms of strategy.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

