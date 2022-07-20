French Grand Prix: What is the F1 weather forecast this weekend?

F1 returns to Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard) for the 2022 F1 French GP in what will be the penultimate race before the summer break this season.

Red Bull still leads the Constructors' Championship standings despite missing out on a victory last time around during the 2022 F1 Austrian GP. Ferrari is in second place, 56 points behind Christian Horner and Co., while Mercedes is holding onto P3.

Last year's winner Max Verstappen will be hoping to defend his crown once again. He will, however, need to be wary of the challenge posed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who seemed to have a pace advantage over the Dutchman during round 11 at the Red Bull Ring. The reigning world champion may also need to pay extra attention to his tires after encountering extensive degradation in Austria.

Ferrari, on the other hand, will be praying for a race weekend without reliability concerns derailing their championship charge.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are expected to get upgrades for their Mercedes W13 but it remains to be seen how effective these will prove against their two main rivals.

All teams will also need to be prepared for the elements that could make or break their races this weekend. So, what sort of weather conditions can one expect for the 2022 F1 French GP weekend?

Weather forecast for the 2022 F1 French Grand Prix weekend (July 22 - July 24)

Here is some information regarding the weather forecast in the Le Castellet commune in the Var department of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in southeastern France for the upcoming Grand Prix weekend, according to accuweather.com.

Friday, July 20 – FP1 and FP 2 weather

Conditions: Nice with plenty of sunshine and a very high UV index of 9 with SW winds blowing at 15km/h and wind gusts at 30km/h with no probability of rain or a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 28°C | 82.4°F

Minimum temperature expected: 20°C | 68°F

Chance of rain: 0%

Saturday, July 21 – FP3 and Qualifying weather

Conditions: Humid with plenty of sunshine, and a very high UV index of 9 with WSW winds blowing at 17 km/h and wind gusts at 44km/h with next to no chance of rain and zero probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Chance of rain: 1%

Sunday, July 22 – Main Race weather

Conditions: Nice with plenty of sunshine, with a very high UV index of 9 and S winds blowing at 15km/h and wind gusts of 24km/h with next to no chance of rain and zero probability of a thunderstorm.

Maximum temperature expected: 29°C | 84.2°F

Minimum temperature expected: 21°C | 69.8°F

Chance of rain: 1%

2022 F1 French GP will be an interesting challenge for drivers, claims Pirelli boss Mario Isola

Pirelli has confirmed the tire compounds that will be provided to all teams for the forthcoming 2022 F1 French GP.

The Italian tire manufacturer will be bringing the C2 compound as the white-walled hard tire, the C3 will be the yellow-walled medium tire, and the C4 compound will be the red-walled soft tire for the weekend.

In his pre-race debrief, Pirelli F1 boss Mario Isola claimed that this year's tire compounds are more resistant to overheating in comparison to their 2021 counterparts. The Italian wrote:

“This year’s French Grand Prix takes place nearly a month later than it did last year, when it rained on Sunday morning, so it’s fair to expect warmer temperatures. This year’s generation of tyres and compounds is different and more resistant to overheating than the 13-inch versions used last year, so we’ll have to see how that affects the strategy. A bit of history: Paul Ricard was actually where our 18-inch tyres for the current era made their debut, at a test with Renault and Sergey Sirotkin back in 2019.”

Meanwhile, viewers in the US can tune into ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch all the action live from the race weekend. UK viewers can catch the proceedings on Sky Sports, while Indian viewers can do the same on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

