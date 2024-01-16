"Whatever it takes": McLaren makes its intentions clear with an inspiring video ahead of 2024 F1 season

The Mclaren F1 team dropped an inspirational video on their social media platforms ahead of their reveal of the 2024 challenger.

The Woking-based outfit are on a high after finishing the season in P4 in the constructors' championship, just edging ahead of Aston Martin. They had an upturn in form in the middle of the season which caught everyone by surprise and made them arguably the second-fastest team behind the mighty Red Bull.

Ahead of the 2024 season, McLaren F1 dropped a video for their fans worldwide showcasing their journey in the last season where they were written off in the beginning and came out triumphant.

The video, which is titled '2024. Whatever it Takes', is a clear marker of their intentions for the rest of the grid and their fans.

McLaren team boss analyzes his first season in charge of the team

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said he enjoyed his first year in charge of the team.

The Italian claimed he was happy with the team's progression and development throughout the season. Stella pointed out that the real enjoyment comes from the camaraderie he shares with the people on the team.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Stella said:

"I have to say, I was enjoying it – this new experience in my professional career – even when the results weren’t very good on track. This is because effectively the real motivation, the real enjoyment I get in this job comes from the interactions with people."

"And then seeing that the group you are trying to build grows and seeing the people picking up, developing, becoming more competent, becoming more confident – this is actually what gives me the energy that generates the determination.

The team boss also said that there is an expectation from everyone working on the team, adding:

"This is an expectation from anybody working at McLaren. Intellectual honesty, rigorousness – acknowledging facts for what they are. Because once we know that, then we can do something about it.

The team will hope they can start the 2024 season in the same manner they finished the previous one and be competitive from the off. Given the positivity around the team after their commendable finish to the 2023 season, McLaren might emerge as the closest challenger to Red Bull this season.