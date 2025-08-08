Back in 2011, George Russell revealed a special wish, and it involved none other than Lewis Hamilton. When asked whom Russell would choose if he wanted to go to dinner, the then-13-year-old picked the seven-time world champion.During his karting days, Russell appeared in an interview, where he was asked to pick a driver to go to dinner with. The video that resurfaced on social media recently showed the young Russell pick his future Mercedes teammate.In the video, the interviewer asked Russell:&quot;With who would you like to go out for dinner?”Replying to this, Russell nonchalantly said:&quot;Lewis Hamilton.&quot;Here's the video where George Russell picks Lewis Hamilton as his dinner mate:11 years later, Russell joined Hamilton as his teammate at Mercedes. The British driver teamed up with his compatriot as Toto Wolff's team decided to bring in Russell from Williams and replace Valtteri Bottas.They raced alongside each other for three years until Hamilton left for Ferrari in 2025. After 12 long years, the seven-time world champion parted ways with the Brackley-based team, with whom he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 wins.After Hamilton's departure, George Russell became the de facto team leader of Mercedes as he welcomed rookie Kimi Antonelli to the team. Hamilton, on the other hand, joined Charles Leclerc at Ferrari and replaced Carlos Sainz.Mercedes boss claimed George Russell was &quot;stronger&quot; than Lewis Hamilton in 2024Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claimed that George Russell was a stronger driver than Lewis Hamilton in 2024. Comparing the current Mercedes driver's performance at the Silver Arrows alongside the seven-time world champion, here's what Wolff said:George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty&quot;When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams,” said Wolff, “and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton. And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace – in terms of the results, the stronger driver.&quot;&quot;And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari, he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally, and he delivers. He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George. And beyond the driving, obviously he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand,&quot; he further added. (Via Motorsports)Notably, Russell finished ahead of Hamilton last year in terms of points, as he wrapped up his season with 245 points compared to Hamilton's 223 points. Russell had two wins, four poles, and five podiums to his name, compared to Hamilton's two wins and five podiums.