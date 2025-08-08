  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • George Russell
  • When a 13 year old George Russell picked Lewis Hamilton as the person he would like to have dinner with

When a 13 year old George Russell picked Lewis Hamilton as the person he would like to have dinner with

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 08, 2025 07:43 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Final Practice - Source: Getty
George Russell and Lewis Hamilton - Source: Getty

Back in 2011, George Russell revealed a special wish, and it involved none other than Lewis Hamilton. When asked whom Russell would choose if he wanted to go to dinner, the then-13-year-old picked the seven-time world champion.

Ad

During his karting days, Russell appeared in an interview, where he was asked to pick a driver to go to dinner with. The video that resurfaced on social media recently showed the young Russell pick his future Mercedes teammate.

In the video, the interviewer asked Russell:

"With who would you like to go out for dinner?”

Replying to this, Russell nonchalantly said:

"Lewis Hamilton."

Here's the video where George Russell picks Lewis Hamilton as his dinner mate:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

11 years later, Russell joined Hamilton as his teammate at Mercedes. The British driver teamed up with his compatriot as Toto Wolff's team decided to bring in Russell from Williams and replace Valtteri Bottas.

They raced alongside each other for three years until Hamilton left for Ferrari in 2025. After 12 long years, the seven-time world champion parted ways with the Brackley-based team, with whom he won six of his seven F1 titles, and claimed 84 wins.

Ad

After Hamilton's departure, George Russell became the de facto team leader of Mercedes as he welcomed rookie Kimi Antonelli to the team. Hamilton, on the other hand, joined Charles Leclerc at Ferrari and replaced Carlos Sainz.

Mercedes boss claimed George Russell was "stronger" than Lewis Hamilton in 2024

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claimed that George Russell was a stronger driver than Lewis Hamilton in 2024. Comparing the current Mercedes driver's performance at the Silver Arrows alongside the seven-time world champion, here's what Wolff said:

Ad
George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty
George Russell of Mercedes-AMG Petronas and Lewis Hamilton of Scuderia Ferrari - Source: Getty
"When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams,” said Wolff, “and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton. And you've seen already last year he started to be so strong on pure pace – in terms of the results, the stronger driver."
Ad
"And now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari, he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally, and he delivers. He delivers, even when the car is not on the level, he outperforms the car, you can always count on George. And beyond the driving, obviously he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand," he further added. (Via Motorsports)

Notably, Russell finished ahead of Hamilton last year in terms of points, as he wrapped up his season with 245 points compared to Hamilton's 223 points. Russell had two wins, four poles, and five podiums to his name, compared to Hamilton's two wins and five podiums.

About the author
Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.

As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.

Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.

He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications