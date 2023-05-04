Create

When is the F1 race in Miami this weekend? Exploring timings, schedule, how to watch and more 

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified May 04, 2023 22:07 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving (16) the Ferrari F1-75 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 08, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

F1 is set to land in Miami, the magic city, for the fifth round of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship. This will be the second time that cars will lap around the Hard Rock stadium in Florida. With the success of the first Grand Prix here in 2022, there is a lot of hype around the second installment.

The race weekend will be a standard one with 2 Free Practice sessions on Friday, a third one with qualifying on Saturday, and the main race on Sunday. The race will be watched by thousands of spectators on track, and for those who cannot make it to Miami.

Having said that, here are the official timings of the race for different regions around the world!

Session

GMT

IST

ET

BRT

PT

CET

AEDT

JST

FP1

18:00

23:30

14:00

15:00

02:30

19:00

05:00

03:00

FP2

21:30

03:00

17:30

18:30

14:30

22:30

08:30

06:30

FP3

16:30

22:00

12:30

13:30

09:30

17:30

03:30

01:30

Qualifying

20:00

01:30

16:00

17:00

13:00

21:00

07:00

05:00

Race

19:30

01:00

15:30

16:30

12:30

20:30

06:30

04:30

The Miami Grand Prix is expected to be yet another close competition between the championship contenders, however, it is interesting to note that it is both the Red Bull drivers who are on the top of the table.

Sergio Perez is only six points behind his teammate, and if he manages to win the race here, he would be on top of the table. His classic driving style suits the streets (hence his nickname, the King of the Streets), and the long straights on the track are in favour of the RB19's aero.

Where to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix?

The F1 Miami Grand Prix will be available to stream on various networks across the world. In the countries where F1TV Pro access is available, users will be able to watch the stream with multiple-cam setups which will also include their favourite driver's on-board cam, a data screen for the analysis, and a live track map.

SkySports, too, provides similar services to their subscribers. Since F1 has taken down their TV streaming rights in multiple countries, online streaming seems to be the only way for countries like UK and India. Fans will also be able to track the live timing free through the Formula 1 app, making it convinent to keep in touch with the race's happenings.

Heading into the race weekend, Ferrari have shown signs of improvement and were the second fastest after Red Bull in Baku. Mercedes, too, were fast enough, but they Aston Martins had pressurized them for most of the race. Since this is another street circuit, similar results can be expected. Red Bull are once again expected to dominate the grid.

