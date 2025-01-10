When is the first F1 race? All about the 2025 Formula 1 Calendar

F1 will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2025, having held its full season in 1950. Like 2024, this year will have a record-equalling 24 races and six prints from March through December. The first race will be held 15 to 17 March.

2024 was an unexpected success for the sport. No one predicted such a close year, which saw four teams and seven drivers winning multiple races. Although Max Verstappen held on to his driver's championship for the fourth year in a row, Red Bull was unable to repeat the double as it lost the constructor's championship to McLaren, which won the title for the first time in 26 years.

Apart from being a historic season, 2025 will also be the final year of the current regulations. Next year, the sport will introduce new engine regulations and change the aerodynamics of the F1 cars.

Which is the first F1 race in 2025?

For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, F1 will host its inaugural race, the Australian Grand Prix, at the iconic Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne.

Since the pandemic, the Bahrain International Circuit has been preferred as the season's opening race. It also hosts the pre-season testing a couple of weeks earlier. However, the sport and the FIA have decided to move away from the Middle East this year due to the dates clashing with the month-long festival of Ramadan. Bahrain will now host a race in April.

What to expect from the 2025 calendar?

After its season opener in Melbourne, Formula 1 will move to China to hold the season's first Sprint weekend. It then moves to its first triple-header of the season, commencing with fan-favorite Suzuka in Japan at the beginning of April and ending in Saudi Arabia.

May will commence with the chaos of Miami before starting its ascent into the European leg with Imola in the middle of the month. Like 2024, the Hungarian GP would be the final race of the frantic first half of the year on the opening weekend of August, before it returns to Zandvoort on the last weekend of August.

The 2025 F1 season will again end in the first weekend of December, with the Yas Marina Circuit to host the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and crown the champions. Six Sprints will be hosted in 2025: Shanghai, Miami, Spa, Austin, Sao Paulo, and Qatar.

Here is the full schedule:

March 14-16: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

March 21-23: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

April 4-6: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

April 11-13: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

April 18-20: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

May 2-4: Miami Grand Prix, Miami

May 16-18: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola

May 23-25: Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco

May 30-June 1: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona

June 13-15: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

June 27-29: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg

July 4-6: British Grand Prix, Silverstone

July 25-27: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

August 1-3: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

August 29-31: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

September 5-7: Italian Grand Prix, Monza

September 19-21: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku

October 3-5: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore

October 17-19: United States Grand Prix, Austin

October 24-26: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November 7-9: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

November 21-23: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

November 28-30: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail

December 5-7: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

