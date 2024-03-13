Anthony Hamilton recently revealed how Lewis Hamilton's short meeting with Ron Dennis changed his life.

It is well known that it was quite hard for Hamilton to make his way up to F1. His father, Anthony Hamilton, reportedly worked multiple jobs and put everything he had into building his son's racing career.

There was a moment in young Lewis Hamilton's life when he had the chance to meet Ron Dennis, McLaren's former CEO. Hamilton told him that he wanted to race for the team one day, to which Dennis responded by giving him his number and asking him to call him in nine years.

This struck as an opportunity for Anthony Hamilton, who claimed that "nothing positive ever happened" to him as a child. He started working harder for Lewis Hamilton's dream of racing with the team, and it was the moment that changed his life. He revealed while speaking in a video:

"Probably one of the biggest experiences, I think, was meeting Ron Dennis at the Auto Sport Awards, when Lewis was just about ten years of age. Lewis went up to Ron and said, "One day I want to race for McLaren." And Ron said, "here's my number, come back in nine years' time."

"I just had an ordinary job, we had no idea where the karting would lead us, it was an opportunity where I believe God puts you in the right place at the right time. When someone like Mr Dennis says "call me in nine years' time," you work hard to make sure you achieve those opportunities and maximize your dream."

Anthony Hamilton further talked about his tough childhood after his mother passed away, explaining the importance of making the most of the smallest of opportunities.

"You know when I was younger, nothing positive ever happened for me, seriously. My mum died when I was 16, I left home, I'm struggling to find a job, find somewhere to live. And then positive things start to happen and then your life starts to change positively."

"Every time you have a positive change, you just maximize on it and believe on it."

Struggles with Mercedes continue as Lewis Hamilton finishes F1 Saudi Arabian GP P9

The 2021 Saudi Arabian GP remains Hamilton's last Grand Prix victory. With the introduction of the new aerodynamic regulations in the 2022 season, Mercedes' domination ended and they have been struggling since.

The team hoped for a more competitive car this season, but the W15 has so far not been very impressive. Lewis Hamilton complained about the straight-line pace Mercedes had at the race in Jeddah, where he could only finish P9.

Team principal Toto Wolff revealed earlier that there was something 'fundamentally' wrong with the car that needed to be worked on.

Two rounds into the 2024 F1 season, Mercedes stands in fourth place in the championship standings, losing one spot to McLaren from the previous weekend.