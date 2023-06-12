When was the last time Ferrari won the 24 hours of LeMans?

Ferrari AF Corse recently won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023. This was a special version of the race since it celebrated the 100th anniversary of the event, which started all the way back in 1923.

Apart from that, it was an extra special win for the Ferrari team since this was their first Le Mans 24-hour race in the top classification after quite some time.

Ferrari has been competing at Le Mans since 1952. After two years, it won the race for the first time with Jose Froilan Gonzalez and Maurice Trintignant. Ever since then, Ferrari has been one of the most dominant teams in Le Mans, competing against other British teams and winning five races in a row from 1960 to 1964.

The 1964 Le Mans race was the last one the Prancing Horse won with Jean Guichet and Nino Vaccarella before leaving the WEC in 1973.

This means that the Italian giant did not win the 24 hours of Le Mans for 58 years and did not compete in the race for exactly 50 years. Hence, when the Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar team took the checkered flag in the 2023 Le Mans race, it was something extremely special for them.

The Ferrari AF Corse Hypercar team that won the race was driven by former F1 driver Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado, and Alessandro Pier Guidi.

Ferrari F1 team boss on their battle with Red Bull and Mercedes

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur recently explained how his team will be able to compete with Mercedes and other top teams in almost every race once they resolve the core issues with the SF-23.

Although Vasseur admits that Red Bull and Max Verstappen are too far ahead to catch up as of now, he is confident that the Italian team can give a strong fight to Mercedes in the latter stages of the season.

"I think as soon as we will unlock the situation with consistency we can imagine to fight with them all over the race. With Red Bull it's another story, especially with [Max] Verstappen. He is still much faster than us in quali, much faster in the race. An upgrade when you increase the potential of the car, we are speaking about the top," Vasseur said.

"You have to think that Mercedes, they are not sleeping. Between Miami and today they've also brought a big update in Monaco. It means that they are not sleeping. But what we can see on our side is that what we brought this week is paying off in terms of pure performance. And if you take the picture between Miami before the upgrade of Mercedes and today, I think we made a step forward probably in the performance. Mercedes also," he added.

Ferrari currently stands in fourth place in the constructors' championship table with only 100 points, while Mercedes is second with 152 points.

