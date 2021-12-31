When is Lewis Hamilton's birthday?

Lewis Hamilton had a lot to celebrate in 2021. Despite losing out on the world drivers' championship to Max Verstappen, the Briton still had an exceptional season.

Hamilton can now start the new year with celebrations as well. The seven-time world champion is due to celebrate his birthday on January 7th.

Lewis Hamilton was born in Stevenage in 1985 to Anthony Hamilton and Carmen Larbalestier. The Briton will turn 37 next year, ahead of the 2022 season.

With Kimi Raikkonen now retired, Hamilton is now the second oldest active driver on the F1 grid after 40-year-old Fernando Alonso.

The British driver started his motorsport career with karting in 1993. Anthony Hamilton had seen his son race radio-controlled cars before that.

Lewis Hamilton then rose through the ranks of Formula Three and Formula Renault before graduating to the GP2 series, under the watchful eye of McLaren boss Ron Dennis.

With a slew of wins under his belt, Hamilton moved to F1 with McLaren in 2007 and never looked back. The Briton was a point away from winning the world drivers' championship in his debut season with Ron Dennis' side.

Hamilton clinched his maiden title the following season. A final lap pass on Timo Glock at Interlagos saw him become the first British driver to be crowned world champion since Damon Hill in 1996.

He followed that up with six more titles, all with Mercedes, during an era of unmatched dominance.

Hamilton was on the precipice of a record-breaking eighth world championship in Abu Dhabi before losing out to Max Verstappen.

The Briton's current contract with Mercedes runs through until the end of 2023. His quest to win another title and eclipse Michael Schumacher's record of seven could still go on.

Lewis Hamilton victim of 'rigged finale' claims Lord Peter Hain

Lewis Hamilton's loss to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was seen as controversial by many fans of the Briton. The seven-time champion has now been backed by Lord Peter Hain of England.

Hain is a member of the House of Lords in the British Parliament. He has also been a lifelong public servant with the Labour party.

Speaking to express.co.uk, Hain had this to say about Hamilton's last-lap disappointment:

“The finish was effectively rigged by the stewards in order to produce a dramatic finale for the theater rather than a racing outcome.”

In addition to Hain, many other celebrities have also voiced their support for the seven-time champion. Samuel L. Jackson was one of the most vocal on social media, where he said he felt Lewis Hamilton was 'robbed' of the title in 2021.

