"When has Martin Brundle ever had a good word to say about Lewis Hamilton?": Fans react to pundit's verdict on the Ferrari driver's form

Lewis Hamilton's performance has declined sharply with Ferrari this year, and the former blamed adjustment issues. However, F1 analyst Martin Brundle refused to buy Hamilton's argument, and fans reacted to it on social media.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, spent 11 years with Mercedes and unexpectedly switched to Ferrari this year. However, his form in the red suit hasn't been the best. In five races, he scored only 31 points without a single podium except for the sprint race win in China.

In the 2025 Saudi Arabian GP, Hamilton had another disappointing outing, finishing P7. Interestingly, the British driver argued his case behind his sharp decline in performance, saying he is struggling to adapt to the SF-25. Ferrari's challengers reportedly differ a lot from Mercedes cars. Hence, adjusting to the new design, aerodynamics, and setups is taking a toll on Hamilton.

However, F1 pundit Martin Brundle refused to buy the seven-time world champion's argument. He opined that almost four months had passed this year, and an experienced driver like Lewis Hamilton shouldn't take this long to understand a car.

“I struggle to buy into he doesn’t understand the car. It’s a new car, [but] here we are knocking on the door of May, and they’ve had all the preseason stuff and all that," Brundle told Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, fans shared their reaction to Brundle's remarks on X.

"When has Brundle ever had a good word to say about Lewis?" a fan said.

"I struggle to buy into @MBrundleF1 has his wits about him. He needs a hobby asap," another fan commented.

"I struggle to understand why Martin keeps being negative about Lewis!!" a user commented.

A fan supported Hamilton, saying the driver needs six months to gel with the car:

"He isnt used to engine braking, he also said give him 6 months. He has consistently placed the car in the top 10 every race, wouldnt necessarily say thats bad, certainly not expected, but hes also doing a completely different driving style, its expected," they wrote.

"He possibly mean he’s struggling to set up the car to his liking," a user also commented.

"Sainz took a whole season to get used to the car. The argument has merit but I assume the data will tell the truth," a fan said.

Regardless of the disappointing start, Ferrari has backed Lewis Hamilton to regain his old form soon.

Ferrari boss slams negative narrative around Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton [L] with Fred Vasseur [R] at F1 75 Live - Show - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton, after winning six world championships with Mercedes, is struggling to adapt to his new life at Ferrari. In five Grand Prixs, he has been unable to secure a single podium.

Amid criticism, Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has put his weight behind Hamilton and slammed negative narratives. Talking to Planet F1, he said:

"We did five races so far. I know that you want to have the big headlines tomorrow that ‘Fred said this.' But this is f***ing bull***t. At the end of the day, we are in competition. You have ups and downs."

Vasseur added that Hamilton has his "2000 percent" support for the rest of the season.

