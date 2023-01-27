When Michael Schumacher became a hope for Jules Bianchi's father: "He's not going to give up"

Back in 2014, Philippe Bianchi spoke about how Michael Schumacher was recovering from a fatal skiing accident while his son Jules Bianchi was battling for his life.

At the 2014 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, the young Frenchman lost control of his car due to harsh rainy weather and crashed into a recovery vehicle. He was diagnosed with a diffuse axonal injury and underwent emergency surgery. He was placed into an induced coma and remained comatose.

While Jules Bianchi was still in the hospital, his father spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about how his son would fight for his life and pull through, saying:

“He is a strong person. He will win this very important battle of his life. I am sure he will not give up.”

Philippe Bianchi also mentioned how Jean Todt, who was the FIA president back in 2014, addressed Michael Schumacher's dangerous skiing accident and how he is recovering well. This gave Bianchi hope that his son will recover and live a normal life as well. He added:

“When they ask me how Jules is doing, I can't give an answer because one good day is worse. Very serious but stable. I read the statements of FIA President Jean Todt that Michael Schumacher (the German pilot who was in a coma for a long time due to an accident while skiing last year) will soon be able to return to a more or less normal life. I hope one day I can say that too.”

Sadly, Jules Bianchi was unable to recover and drew his last breath on July 17, 2015. To this day, he is remembered by millions of F1 fans, drivers, and teams whenever the sport returns to the Suzuka circuit.

Michael Schumacher's horryfing skiing accident

In December 2013, Michael Schumacher went skiing with his son Mick in the French Alps. While they were crossing an unsecured area between Piste Chamois and Piste Mauduit, Schumacher fell and hit his head on a rock. Despite wearing a helmet, he was diagnosed with a serious head injury.

He was taken to Grenoble Hospital, where he underwent two surgeries and was put in a medically induced coma due to a traumatic brain injury. Schumacher showed some signs of consciousness but was not able to move or communicate in any way.

It was reported that he was paralyzed and in a wheelchair. From 2014 to 2015, he changed hospitals and finally returned to his home for further rehabilitation.

In September 2019, Le Parisien reported that Michael Schumacher was admitted to Hôpital Européen Georges-Pompidou for cardiovascular treatment. After the treatment, he received an anti-inflammatory step-cell perfusion. As of now, all we know is that Schumacher is still fighting for his life.

