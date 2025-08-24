When Michael Schumacher gave an interesting insight into why F1 was better than MotoGP even if it had less overtakes

In 2006, Michael Schumacher shared his thoughts on the comparison between Formula 1 and MotoGP and delivered his insight. Speaking about it, Schumacher said that F1 is more interesting even though MotoGP has more overtakes and passings.
Speaking in an interview with Autoweek.com, the then-Ferrari driver was asked to speak on how Formula 1 could become as interesting as MotoGP. Replying to this, Schumacher asked the reporter if he liked Soccer or Basketball, to which the latter positively.
Then, banking on the reporter's choice, Schumacher asked him to pick his favorite, to which the reporter picked soccer. Banking on this information, the F1 driver stated that even though if his favorite sport is soccer, but basketball has more goals.
Emphasizing this further and drawing parallel to MotoGP and F1, here's what Schumacher said:
"So we have much more passing in motorcycles, and we have more interest in Formula One. All I want to say with that is, is it really important that you have that much more passing, is it vital to the sport, because it has never been different. We would love it, absolutely, because if you're quicker and you can't pass it's sometimes frustrating, but it's part of the game."
Following this, the seven-time world champion shed light on how F1 is more of a team sport, and it needs more strategic decisions, and how the two sports are entirely different in terms of aerodynamics. Here's what he further added:
"But generally if you look at the more than 50 years history of Formula One, they have created more attention than motorcycles. Quite honestly, I have the same point of view as you have, it's much more exciting in certain moments to watch a motorcycle race than ours, but they seem to love what we do," Michael Schumacher further added.
While Formula 1 is the pinnacle of open-wheel racing, MotoGP is similar, but in two-wheel racing. It is also the top class and has the highest CC bikes in action, and is one of the most popular forms of Motorsports.
A sneak peek into Michael Schumacher's F1 career
Michael Schumacher raced in Formula 1 for nearly two decades, where he picked up seven F1 titles, 91 wins, 155 podiums, and 68 pole positions. During his time, he raced for teams like Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.
Michael Schumacher made his debut in the 1991 Belgian GP, and claimed his first victory the very next year, at the same venue. His final win came at the 2006 Chinese GP, and he raced his last at the 2012 Brazilian GP.
The German former driver retired from the sport at the end of 2006, but returned with Mercedes in 2010, where he raced for three seasons alongside Nico Rosberg. Schumacher retired again at the end of 2012 and made way for Lewis Hamilton.