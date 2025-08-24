When Michael Schumacher gave an interesting insight into why F1 was better than MotoGP even if it had less overtakes

In 2006, Michael Schumacher shared his thoughts on the comparison between Formula 1 and MotoGP and delivered his insight. Speaking about it, Schumacher said that F1 is more interesting even though MotoGP has more overtakes and passings.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with Autoweek.com, the then-Ferrari driver was asked to speak on how Formula 1 could become as interesting as MotoGP. Replying to this, Schumacher asked the reporter if he liked Soccer or Basketball, to which the latter positively.

Then, banking on the reporter's choice, Schumacher asked him to pick his favorite, to which the reporter picked soccer. Banking on this information, the F1 driver stated that even though if his favorite sport is soccer, but basketball has more goals.

Ad

Trending

Emphasizing this further and drawing parallel to MotoGP and F1, here's what Schumacher said:

"So we have much more passing in motorcycles, and we have more interest in Formula One. All I want to say with that is, is it really important that you have that much more passing, is it vital to the sport, because it has never been different. We would love it, absolutely, because if you're quicker and you can't pass it's sometimes frustrating, but it's part of the game."

Ad

Following this, the seven-time world champion shed light on how F1 is more of a team sport, and it needs more strategic decisions, and how the two sports are entirely different in terms of aerodynamics. Here's what he further added:

"But generally if you look at the more than 50 years history of Formula One, they have created more attention than motorcycles. Quite honestly, I have the same point of view as you have, it's much more exciting in certain moments to watch a motorcycle race than ours, but they seem to love what we do," Michael Schumacher further added.

Ad

While Formula 1 is the pinnacle of open-wheel racing, MotoGP is similar, but in two-wheel racing. It is also the top class and has the highest CC bikes in action, and is one of the most popular forms of Motorsports.

A sneak peek into Michael Schumacher's F1 career

Michael Schumacher raced in Formula 1 for nearly two decades, where he picked up seven F1 titles, 91 wins, 155 podiums, and 68 pole positions. During his time, he raced for teams like Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes.

Ad

Michael Schumacher of Germany and Ferrari in action during the Chinese Formula One Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit - Source: Getty

Michael Schumacher made his debut in the 1991 Belgian GP, and claimed his first victory the very next year, at the same venue. His final win came at the 2006 Chinese GP, and he raced his last at the 2012 Brazilian GP.

The German former driver retired from the sport at the end of 2006, but returned with Mercedes in 2010, where he raced for three seasons alongside Nico Rosberg. Schumacher retired again at the end of 2012 and made way for Lewis Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More