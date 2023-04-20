When is next F1 race? Looking at 2023 calendar after 4-week April break

Despite having a 23-race calendar, F1 fans are dealing with a race drought in April. The last race took place in Albert Park, Australia, on April 2. After that, a four-week break has been ongoing.

Thankfully, we will soon have cars blazing through the streets of Baku in a few days time. After the Australian GP, the next race will be the 2023 Azerbaijan GP. The practice sessions for the race will be on April 28, and the main race two days later. Although there are still ten days till the lights go out, more than half the four-week break is almost over. Baku will also host the first sprint race of the season.

Right after the race in Baku, the bandwagon will travel to America for the Miami GP. The party atmosphere in the city will bring a lot of energy back to the sport. There will be a one-week break after the double-header before the sport returns with a triple-header with races in Italy (Imola), Monaco and Spain.

There's a lot to look forward to as the unexpected April break approaches its end.

The void in the month of April was caused by confusion over whether China would be able to host races or not.

When the race calendar was being prepared, F1 confirmed that China will host a race in April. However, the race could not stay on the calendar due to COVID-19 restrictions. Hence, it was removed, and the heads of the sport contacted Portimao to host a Portuguese GP.

Amidst all that, the Chinese GP hosts reached out to the sport and confirmed that they're once again ready to host the race. F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali had to decide whether to have the race in China or Portugal. He decided to drop both of them, which created a gap in the month of April.

Charles Leclerc dislikes long April break after horrendous 2023 F1 Australian GP

Charles Leclerc had one of the worst starts to a race at the 2023 F1 Australian GP. The Ferrari wunderkind was nudged by Lance Stroll and trapped in the gravel on the first lap.

After returning to the paddock, he explained how he does not like to have a long break, especially when he and his team are struggling. However, he's positive that he will improve and come back stronger, telling Motorsport Italy:

"I don't usually take long breaks when things go wrong. We have to keep working to improve the car, obviously, making the most of the time we have available. Carlos is showing a good pace today; we hope to do better and better."

Despite being hit by Stroll, Leclerc does not blame the Canadian, as he knows how tight the first lap of races can be.

Poll : 0 votes