When Sebastian Vettel refused to celebrate because his teammate Kimi Raikkonen's name was not on the board

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel once refused to celebrate a race win with Ferrari until his teammate Kimi Raikkonen's name was added to the pitboard. This incident took place during the 2015 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ad

This was Vettel's first season with the Scuderia. The team provided him with a comfortable start to the season, considering his 2014 performance with Red Bull under the then-new regulations observing F1 moving to V6 turbo-hybrid engines. Prior to the race weekend, Vettel had already managed to win two other races that season, and a strong victory in Singapore put him in a better position. Joining him on the podium that night were Daniel Ricciardo and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen in P2 and P3, respectively.

Ad

Trending

As Sebastian Vettel went to the team to celebrate the victory, he stopped to notice that only his name and finishing position were added on the pitboard; a celebratory remark done by Formula 1 teams. He stopped and asked the crew around to add Raikkonen's name to the board as well, and didn't celebrate until it was done.

Ad

This gesture gained traction on social media and is still remembered by fans as one of the more heartwarming moments of the sport. Vettel continued with Ferrari until the end of the 2019 season, however, the team's inconsistent performances never got him close to clinching his fifth title. The German driver won his final F1 race at Singapore in 2019. He retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season as an Aston Martin driver.

Ad

Sebastian Vettel drops hint on returning to Red Bull in the future

There has been speculation of Sebastian Vettel returning to the F1 grid and Red Bull Racing as their advisor, a role which 82-year-old Dr Helmut Marko has been handling since the team's inception in 2005.

Vettel spent his early career racing for the Milton Keynes-based outfit and brought them their first spree of domination, winning four consecutive World Championships between 2010 and 2013. He raced with them in the 2014 season as well; however, he moved to Ferrari later, as mentioned.

Ad

Despite leaving the team, he maintained a good relationship with them and was recently questioned about returning to them as their advisor. He mentioned that he stays in regular contact with Marko currently, but it would be a deeper dig to take his responsibility with the team

"I still get along very well with Helmut and we are also in talks," Vettel told ORF (via RN365). "In terms of the subject (being Marko's successor) not so intensive and not so deep yet, but that is perhaps something that could play a role."

Ad

"It remains to be seen in what form. Helmut has said a few times that he's going to quit, but he's still there. And I hope he will be there for a long time."

Sebastian Vettel's exceptional driving and positive attitude kept him a fan favorite during the later stages of his career. He still remains one of the most competitive drivers the sport has ever witnessed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More