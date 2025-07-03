“When there's smoke, there's fire”: McLaren boss Zak Brown addresses Max Verstappen and Mercedes rumors

McLaren CEO Zak Brown claimed that he would not be surprised if Red Bull driver Max Verstappen moved to Mercedes in the future, as he responded to recent rumors. Ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix, reportedly, Verstappen and the German team were possibly in contact.

However, the rumors have been denied by the former world champions despite Toto Wolff confirming his intentions to sign the Dutchman for the future. The Austrian team, as well, has denied that the four-time F1 world champion was looking to switch teams and join its rival.

While speaking to Sky Sports F1 at an event in London, McLaren CEO reflected on the Max Verstappen rumors to Mercedes and mentioned that he believed in the phrase "when there's smoke, there's fire,” saying:

"I'm a believer of when there's smoke, there's fire. If everyone was committed to their seats, that's what they would be saying. The fact everyone's talking and no one is confirming anything tells me there are conversations going on. I said a while ago I wouldn't be surprised to see Max in a Mercedes."

Brown also added that the 27-year-old was carrying Red Bull in the championship, given the fact that he has scored the majority of their points:

"Red Bull would be behind Racing Bulls [without Verstappen]. They have done a great job and have a great racing car. I think Max is carrying them at the moment."

Max Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season; however, there are some performance clauses in his deal that could be activated in the summer break.

Red Bull team boss comments on Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumors

F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner stated last weekend in Austria that Max Verstappen to Mercedes was a "lot of noise."

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 in Spielberg, the 51-year-old reflected on the subject and said:

"It is a lot of noise. I think Max gets quite annoyed by it. We are very clear with the contract that we have with Max until 2028. So, anything is entirely speculative that is being said, but we tend not to pay too much attention to it.

"The situation with Max, we know clearly where we're at and obviously as does Max. Everything is subject to noise and, obviously, within any contract it remains confidential between the parties."

Max Verstappen has been part of the Red Bull family since late 2014 and has driven for the senior team since the middle of the 2016 season. He signed his current contract with the Milton Keynes-based outfit after he won his maiden championship in 2021 and is reportedly the highest-paid driver in the sport.

