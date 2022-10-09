"When are the stewards going to be summoned for having a damn tractor on track?"- Fans react to FIA summoning Pierre Gasly at 2022 F1 Japanese GP

Pierre Gasly has been summoned to the stewards post his encounter with a recovery tractor during the race. The Scuderia AlphaTauri driver was reportedly speeding under a red flag and was not behind a Safety Car when this happened.

Lap 1 saw carnage when Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was involved in a heavy crash as he ran off the track. The session was red-flagged and a tractor was deployed to recover his car. Sainz, however, did not find this right and expressed his disappointment with the whole thing. He told the media:

"I still don’t know why in these conditions we keep risking having a tractor on-track, because it’s just worthless. If you’re going to red flag it anyway, why risk it?"

Further down the order, Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso also made contact, with Vettel going off into the gravel. The FIA faced criticism for not making a judgment over the incident as well.

Fans are enraged as Pierre Gasly has been called in for an investigation. Many are of the opinion that the FIA should be held accountable for the fiasco and not Gasly.

Twitter reacts to Pierre Gasly being summoned by the stewards post the tractor incident

Lando Norris calls out the recovery vehicle incident on Twitter

Lando Norris has spoken in support of Pierre Gasly and called out the FIA's actions. The driver is one of the first to have raised a voice against the association publicly over this matter.

Expressing shock and disappointment, the McLaren driver wrote this on Twitter:

"Wtf. How’s this happened!? We lost a life in this situation years ago. We risk our lives, especially in conditions like this. We wanna race. But this… Unacceptable."

While many cars apparently passed the recovery vehicle under a safety car, Gasly was the only one trying to catch up. The driver was also arguably close to the vehicle and could have crashed due to terrible visibility.

