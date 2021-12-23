"Is he okay?" - When Valtteri Bottas enquired about Lewis Hamilton's health post-Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas was seen checking on teammate Lewis Hamilton after the exhausting Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Bottas was concerned for Hamilton after the latter was seen breathing heavily after winning the race with a broken front wing.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix saw controversy as Hamilton's Mercedes ran into the back of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton after one of the numerous safety car restarts and was asked to give the position back. The Briton was not aware of race control's instructions to Verstappen and drove into the back of him in a moment of confusion, causing rear wing damage to the Red Bull. The seven-time world champion damaged his own car as well, completing the race with a partially broken front wing.

Valtteri Bottas enquired about Lewis Hamilton's health as he saw him extremely tired at the end of the race. Hamilton was then recuperating with personal trainer Angela Cullen by his side.

Hamilton was forced to wrestle with his ailing car as he made up for the lack of downforce due to a broken front wing. His exhaustion at the end of the race was a sign of the overcorrection the driver was forced to make in order to not lose time to Verstappen in second place.

Watch the full clip below:

Lewis Hamilton's silence sparks rumors of retirement

Lewis Hamilton has not issued a public statement since his controversial loss to Max Verstappen at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix earlier this month. His silence has his fans concerned, while sparking rumors of his retirement from the sport. The seven-time world champion was reportedly left feeling "disillusioned," according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Wolff, however, hopes the Briton will continue in the sport.

Wolff spoke to the media, saying:

“Lewis Hamilton and I are disillusioned at the moment. I would very much hope that the two of us and the rest of the team can work through the events with the FIA, together with F1, to improve the sport going forward. But we will never overcome the pain, the distress caused on Sunday.”

Experts such as Nico Rosberg and David Coulthard are confident the world champion will return to the grid in 2022 hungrier than ever to win a record-breaking eighth title. Coulthard said after Hamilton's loss:

“He’s a phenomenon and an incredible sportsperson. He’s already committed to another two years. He’s a team person, he’s committed to that team and he’ll be there next year trying to win his eighth world title.”

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen whether Lewis Hamilton will return to the grid in 2022 as his silence on the subject is not a clear indicator of retirement.

Edited by Anurag C